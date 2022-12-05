Hertz settles lawsuits over hundreds of alleged false arrests





Hertz will pay $168 million to settle 364 claims related to the company Falsely reporting theft of rental cars. These cases have sometimes led to people being arrested and even imprisoned.

One The lawsuit involving dozens of such cases Alleged systemic flaws in Hertz’s reports of thefts, including failing to record rental extensions, falsely claiming that customers had not paid, failing to track its vehicle inventory, and failing to correct false reports to police.

Some of those involved in lawsuits against Hertz have reported being held at gunpoint by police and spending days in jail before False reports have been made. In one case, a person claimed that it took two years for the case against him to be resolved.

Hertz said in its announcement that a “significant portion” of settlement payments will be made from insurers, and that Hertz “does not expect the resolution of these claims to have a material impact on the capital allocation.”

While the company has policies in place to ensure the “appropriate treatment” of its customers as well as protect the company, “it has taken significant steps to update and update these policies,” Hertz spokesperson Jonathan Stern said in an email. However, the company did not detail any specific policy changes.

The company said the settlement will resolve 95% of the lawsuits pending against Hertz regarding these types of false arrest allegations.

“While we won’t always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scheer said in a statement Monday.

Sher V said April interview with CNBC that the cases involved “1/100th of one percent” of Hertz customer transactions.