Herm Edwards is out at ASU & Pac-12 in the ascendant

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde and SI’s Ross Dellenger further detailed the news that came from Week 3 of college football. Arizona State and Herm Edwards have parted ways, so men share nominees who would be best suited to the new party in Phoenix. The transfer gate could create better parity within the sport. Michigan looked bad, while Oregon and Washington looked great in their victories. Big Ten West appears to be in decline as Penn State appears to be searching for its rhythm and as always, the show presents their Small Sample Heisman nominees alongside Say Something Nice.
1:30 Herm Edwards is fired from Arizona
9:05 Who can take over the ASU job?
19:04 Urban Meyer was in Nebraska
21:00 How did the transfer gate affect parity
30:30 Big Weekend for Pac-12
32:10 Michigan looked bad
34:45 Has Pennsylvania been underestimated?
38:36 Week 3 Great endings
45:31 The Big Ten West looks terrible
48:38 Small sample Heisman
52:40 Say something nice
