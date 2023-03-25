Here’s what Putin said when he announced the deployment of tactical nukes to Belarus

Reuters translated Putin’s announcement on Russian state television verbatim and published the following quotes on Saturday night:

“In connection with our discussions with Alexander Grigorevich Lukashenka (Belarusian President), it was provocative that the British Deputy Defense Minister said that we would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions related to nuclear technology. Events, apart from the statement, he has long discussed the issue of the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. raised.”

“There is nothing unusual here: First, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have deployed their tactical nuclear weapons in allies, NATO countries, in Europe, in six states. If I remember correctly, it is Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Greece.

“Alyaksandr Grigorevich is right, he says: Well, listen, we are your close allies. Why do the Americans do this to their allies, they install them on their territory, and, they train their crews and pilots to use this. Type of weapons if necessary.”

“We agreed that we will do the same – without violating our obligations, without violating our international obligations to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, we have already helped our Belarusian colleagues, and we will equip their aircraft, Belarusian aircraft. Air Force. 10 aircraft are ready to use this type of weapons.

“We have already handed over to Belarus our well-known, highly effective Iskander complex, which can also be a carrier. From April 3, we will start training personnel, and on July 1, we will finish the construction of a special storage for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus,” he said.

“We’re not handing over (weapons). And the U.S. is not handing over (them) to its allies. We’re basically doing what they’ve been doing for a decade. They certainly have allies. Countries and they’re training their carriers, they’re training their personnel. We’re going to do the same. This is what Aliaksandr Grigorevich (Lukasenkau) asked”.

The news agency asked security policy experts about the announcement.

This is a very significant step. Russia has always prided itself on not having nuclear weapons outside its borders. So now, yes, they’re changing it, and it’s a big change

– said Nikolaj Sokol, senior staff member of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Trying to intimidate NATO is part of Putin’s game because doing so has no military benefit in Belarus, as Russia has many of these weapons and forces inside Russia.

– said Hans Christensen, director of the Nuclear Information Program of the Association of American Scientists.

Cover image source: MTI/EPA/Sputnyik/Kremlin/Pool/Russian Presidential Press Service