Here’s what OnePlus has to say about the OnePlus 10T bend test

TL; DR OnePlus issued a response after the OnePlus 10T failed the YouTuber’s bend test.

The company says the OnePlus 10T has met or passed a durability test in its labs.

OnePlus phones made headlines last week again when a file OnePlus 10T exposed to A barrage of durability tests From the prominent YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Now, the company has responded to the YouTuber’s bend test, confirming that the OnePlus 10T has been thoroughly tested before launch.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ comprehensive durability testing procedures, and this includes stress testing where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its center from the front and back,” the company said. 360 . Tools in the current situation.

OnePlus 10T has improved ergonomics and can bear more than 45kg [99 pounds – ed] of external force in this test in the OnePlus lab.”

Disappointing results for OnePlus JerryRigEverything’s bend tester saw the phone’s plastic frame break cleanly under increasing pressure, with this break occurring just below the camera housing but above the batteries. The phone seems to have held out a little longer than OnePlus 10 Probut the dropout still occurs in the same area as the Pro model.

This finding indicates that the phone’s internal design did not adequately take into account this type of curvature or that the company’s “reinforced chassis engineering” wasn’t enough to pass the curvature test.

It’s worth noting that the bend test is a bit intense compared to the real-world scenarios you might encounter. But it still says so much about the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro that devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Nothing Phone 1 fare better. So if these manufacturers deliver better results than OnePlus, maybe it’s time for the Oppo brand to step things up. See also Random: Requests for Zelda ports increase after BOTW switch 2 delays