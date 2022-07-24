Here’s the schedule for Marvel’s Phase 5 movies and series

Although the titles of a number of upcoming Marvel Studios films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania A bit exhausting, fairly soon, we’ll all know them as the projects that marked the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beginning of Phase 5 – two chapters in the Multiverse Saga.

Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Studios members are moving into Hall H this year San Diego Comic Con To discuss details of how Phase 4 will end later this year Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverThe fifth stage will start with the third ant Man Movie. While we knew that movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the fourth captain AmericaAnd the code On the horizon, what wasn’t clear yet was the kind of bigger story they were all building toward.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Director Peyton Reed and actor Jonathan Majors revealed more about how to do it Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will establish more about the mysterious Quantum Realm as well as introduce a new variant of Kang the Conqueror for He Who Remains to the MCU. Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaIt is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

secret invasion

Colbie Smulders joined Feige on stage for the discussion secret invasiona new Disney Plus series that focuses on Nick Fury and Maria Hill as they deal with a space conflict involving Skrulls as Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos from Captain Marvel. Although Smulders said she was happy to have Maria Hill back, she described it too secret invasion As a darker thrill one cannot be sure that he is really human and who he is not. secret invasion The premiere is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During their segment of the show, James Gunn and the crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 An opening has been made about how the upcoming film will examine how the current version of Gamora will cope with her present-day presence as the leader of the Ravagers. In addition to adding Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) to the mix, the film will also explore the tragic origin story of Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) when it releases on May 5, 2023.

The Marvels, Echo, Loki, Season 2

Production is currently underway for both sound echo And the lokithe second seasonwhich is scheduled for release in the summer of 2023, and marvels It closed on July 28, 2023.

iron heart

After its introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverRiri Williams (Dominic Thorne) will continue to star in her singles series, iron heartin the fall of 2023.

Agathe: Kafr Chaos

The solo series Agatha Harkness (Katherine Hahn) got a small re-record and an official release window, neither of which revealed all that much about what would happen to the thorny witch given what became of Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. woven from chaos The premiere is supposed to take place in the winter of 2023.

Captain America: New World Order

the fourth captain America The film finally bears a fittingly ominous title for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) for the first time as he holds the iconic mantle since his first embrace in The hawk and the winter soldier. Captain America: New World Order The premiere is scheduled for May 3, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again

If the Disney Plus subtitle is coming reckless The String Is Any Pointer, Frank Millar born again The arc will be adapted for a new story that brings Matt Murdock back to the MCU sometime in the spring of 2024.

Lightning

It’s been clear for a while that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was working on something not as good as building her own team of copycat Avengers to do morally questionable things in the name of justice. Turns out that’s exactly what she was doing, and this team will be starring in their self-titled movie set for release on July 26, 2024.