Here’s the Real Life Pixel 8 Pro

It’s a holiday week here in the US, and a lot of Googlers are likely on vacations, so could there be a better time to break the NDA you signed to test out their unreleased devices, like the Pixel 8 Pro, when you might find yourself in burden of trouble? I’ve never cracked any of those, but some guy on reddit looks great at the moment as he shared images of his next top-of-the-line Pixel phone today.

In the images below, we can see the back and front of the supposed Pixel 8 Pro. The front image is a fastboot screen where you can see the (well-known) codename of “husky” listed, along with 12GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a reference to “ripcurrent” in the bootloader, which I’m going to assume is related to the internal chipset. Tensor G2 has been attached as “cloudripper” early on for some time and also as GS201. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should both have a Tensor G3 inside and that may indicate that in some way. Tensor G3 is also attached codenamed “zuma”, which is mentioned on the back of this test rig.

Speaking of the back side, there are a lot of labels stating that this is a “test/evaluation device only” and that it has not been authorized for sale or lease by the FCC. It is for “internal testing and development only”. At least one poster has been blacked out, but below you can see the “Zuma – B1” poster.

We also get to know the camera setup with 3 sensors for the big boys, the rounded corners of the device that look like they would be nice to rest in the palm of our hand, and the odd pattern on the back glass. This is obviously in development and not a hardware sale, so don’t take too much for the finishes.

The camera system is reported to include a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5x telephoto lens. You can see that single temperature sensor under the flash too, and the cameras are all without a single window unlike the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro which feature telephoto lenses on their own.

Again, the images come from a reddit user who claims to have received this “from the device team at Google for testing”. He seems so fleeting about sharing something he definitely shouldn’t.

