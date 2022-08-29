August 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Here’s the German-Danish escape route from dependence on Russian gas

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

The so-called Bornholm Energy Island will connect several wind farms and distribute the energy they produce between the two countries. When the project is expected to become operational in 2030, it will have a capacity of more than 3 gigawatts – enough electricity for 4.1 million households.

According to Danish government calculations, the offshore wind farm would cost about 6 billion euros, and another 3 billion euros to build the associated infrastructure. German network operator 50Hertz and its Danish partner Energinet will share the project’s costs – and then its profits – to build the connection to the energy hub and land.

According to Bloomberg, after the launch of the energy island, other countries will have the opportunity to join the project, which will require the approval of both parties. Portfolio.

“The energy island will be close to the big pipelines that lead Russian gas to Europe, but now we will have our own energy instead of Russian energy,” German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said.

The European Commission aims to increase Europe’s offshore wind capacity from the current 12 GW to 300 GW by 2050.

Cover image: Pexels.com

See also  Indeed - abroad - the real plan of the Russians came to light, testified one of the built-in agents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Energy crisis in Ukraine, disputes over Russian visas, an unchanged front line – our war news on Monday

9 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

Tech: Austria has 31 wolves roaming around, and they’re not too happy about it

17 hours ago Arzu
11 min read

Economy: This is why sanctions against Russia are only partially effective

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Here’s the German-Danish escape route from dependence on Russian gas

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Bristol-Myers, and more

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

9 TV shows on NBC that may not be broadcast after 10 p.m.

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

NASA postpones Artemis’ first test flight of New Moon rocket after engine failure

2 hours ago Izer