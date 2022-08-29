Here’s the German-Danish escape route from dependence on Russian gas

The so-called Bornholm Energy Island will connect several wind farms and distribute the energy they produce between the two countries. When the project is expected to become operational in 2030, it will have a capacity of more than 3 gigawatts – enough electricity for 4.1 million households.

According to Danish government calculations, the offshore wind farm would cost about 6 billion euros, and another 3 billion euros to build the associated infrastructure. German network operator 50Hertz and its Danish partner Energinet will share the project’s costs – and then its profits – to build the connection to the energy hub and land.

According to Bloomberg, after the launch of the energy island, other countries will have the opportunity to join the project, which will require the approval of both parties. Portfolio.

“The energy island will be close to the big pipelines that lead Russian gas to Europe, but now we will have our own energy instead of Russian energy,” German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said.

The European Commission aims to increase Europe’s offshore wind capacity from the current 12 GW to 300 GW by 2050.

Cover image: Pexels.com