The agreement is part of the Union’s efforts to reduce transport emissions to zero in the EU. This decision will be reviewed again in 2026.

In the framework of the EU’s package of measures against climate change, it is planned to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to the level of the 1990s, while achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

On June 8, the European Parliament voted that, starting in the middle of the next decade, they will only market cars and vans that do not emit climate-damaging greenhouse gases. However, the ban on the sale of new cars powered by internal combustion engines has led to serious disputes with Germany, which has a significant car industry.

“The world is changing and we need to be at the forefront of the developments. I believe we can take advantage of this technological change. And the outlined roadmap helps car manufacturers achieve the set goals,” said Joseph Sikela, six-monthly magazine. The President of the Council of the European Union currently serves as the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic.

