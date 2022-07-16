July 16, 2022

Here’s the cost for a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 The new sports car is set to be the top model.

And you will pay the highest price to get it.

Mid-engine official pricing Coupe and convertible He was released.

The coupe starts at $106,395, and the convertible at $113,895, including destination fees.

The first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sells for $3.6 million to raise money for military families

Pricing for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 starts at $106393.
(Chevrolet)

Upload one along the way, and it will net you nearly $160,000.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 is available with the track-focused Z07 package.

(Chevrolet)

for comparison, Corvette Stingray base It costs $65,595, and the 3LT Stingray Convertible costs $84,545. But you get a lot more performance with the Z06.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing car uses a 5.5L V8 engine.

(Chevrolet)

The model replaces the 495-hp 6.2-liter Stingray V8 versus the 670-hp 5.5-liter V8 with overhead cams and an exotic flat-crankshaft design associated with those used in Corvette’s endurance racing cars.

Corvette Z06 GT3.R is an illegal street racing car that Chevy will sell in 2024

The Z06 LT6's 5.5-liter engine is the highest horsepower, naturally aspirated production V8 ever sold.

(Chevrolet)

It will accelerate to 8600 rpm, and its output is an all-time record for a naturally aspirated V8.

Additional changes include a 3.6-inch wider body, upgraded cooling and brake system, as well as an adaptive magnetic ride control suspension.

There’s also the track-focused Z07 Performance Package available with a massive rear spoiler and aerodynamic body extensions, which includes carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Cup 2 R ZP tires that provide enough traction for the Z06 to accelerate to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Although it costs a lot more than the Corvette Stingray, the Z06 is something of a bargain. Several European supercars like Ferrari and Lamborghini that can rival it in terms of performance cost more than $200,000.

Chevrolet has not announced A set date for deliveries to begin, but that is expected by the fall.

Gary Gastello is the Automotive Editor at FoxNews.com covering the automotive and racing industry

