Here’s the cost for a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 The new sports car is set to be the top model.

And you will pay the highest price to get it.

Mid-engine official pricing Coupe and convertible He was released.

The coupe starts at $106,395, and the convertible at $113,895, including destination fees.

Upload one along the way, and it will net you nearly $160,000.

for comparison, Corvette Stingray base It costs $65,595, and the 3LT Stingray Convertible costs $84,545. But you get a lot more performance with the Z06.

The model replaces the 495-hp 6.2-liter Stingray V8 versus the 670-hp 5.5-liter V8 with overhead cams and an exotic flat-crankshaft design associated with those used in Corvette’s endurance racing cars.

It will accelerate to 8600 rpm, and its output is an all-time record for a naturally aspirated V8.

Additional changes include a 3.6-inch wider body, upgraded cooling and brake system, as well as an adaptive magnetic ride control suspension.

There’s also the track-focused Z07 Performance Package available with a massive rear spoiler and aerodynamic body extensions, which includes carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Cup 2 R ZP tires that provide enough traction for the Z06 to accelerate to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Although it costs a lot more than the Corvette Stingray, the Z06 is something of a bargain. Several European supercars like Ferrari and Lamborghini that can rival it in terms of performance cost more than $200,000.

Chevrolet has not announced A set date for deliveries to begin, but that is expected by the fall.