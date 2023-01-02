January 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Here’s how soon it will happen

Izer 31 mins ago 1 min read

Cryptocurrency analyst Dave Wave anticipation bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price collapse which in 2022.

He is now anticipating a massive rally in the major cryptocurrency. Based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), the analyst predicts that Bitcoin could surge to $160,000 by January 2025.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bitcoin and said that it could easily make 10x over the next two years.

Dave the Wave says the LGC model continues to track bitcoin price action despite the doom and gloom surrounding the cryptocurrency markets.

He adds that the baseline of the pattern will continue to act as support, just as the LGC top served as resistance during the recent bull run.

The previous “bubble” effectively “burst”. However, it is something else entirely. Where speculative excess culminates in a series of intermittent peaks, corrections provide a baseline of sorts, with that baseline representing a logarithmic growth curve,” the analyst said on Twitter.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $16,613, down about 1% in the past seven days.

read the following: Why Crypto Analyst Says This Bitcoin is likely to experience a negative move before climbing

See more from Benzinga

Never miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro Free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster and better.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

See also  Three fees charged in first insider cryptocurrency tipping scheme | USAO-SDNY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

The United States pours money in tranches, but even high spending has limits

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Twitter sued after Elon Musk failed to pay rent for its San Francisco offices

17 hours ago Izer
6 min read

Rates, Growth and China: What Will Cause Economic Headwinds in 2023 | Australian economy

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

8 min read

World: The prosecutor leading the trial against Milosevic will bring Putin to court this year

27 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Here’s how soon it will happen

31 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Three mafia 6 mafia gangsters died at the age of 43

34 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

ScienceAlert: Study Shows What the Universe Would Look Like If You Broke the Speed ​​of Light, Strange: ScienceAlert

39 mins ago Izer