Here’s how much Apple charges for each part to repair your MacBook

Yesterday, Apple revealed You will expand the self-service repair program To allow you to repair your MacBooks, today the program is here. you can now Download full repair manuals For 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air – and shop for the parts you might need.

But what will Apple actually let you buy, and how much will they let you? truly You must pay? This is not obvious until you enter your serial numbers and root around Whole company store – So we did it for you.

Apple MacBook part price list, 2022 slash 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020) slash 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020) antenna unit $15 $15 $15 $15 sound board $12 $12 $12 $12 audio board flex cable Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable 5 dollars battery Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $119.25 ($22.50 credit) battery cover $4.50 $4.50 5 dollars $4.50 Battery Management Module Flexible Cable 5 dollars $13.20 9 dollars Unavailable bottom case $78.32 $87.12 $78.32 $69.52 Show $672.32 ($93.28 credit) $760.32 ($93.28 credit) $527.12 ($88 credit) $395.12 ($88 credit) DisplayPort flex cable included Unavailable Unavailable 6 dollars 5 dollars fan $15 each $15 each $15 Unavailable I/O or USB board $12 $12 $12 14 dollars Keycap Kit (Various) $39 $39 $39 $39 Keycap Kit (Fn Row) Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $39 keyboard scissors keys $39 $39 $39 $39 Cover angle sensor (included with 2021 screen) $13.20 ($5.28 credit) $13.20 ($5.28 credit) Unavailable Unavailable Logic board $878 – $3,958 ($499.84 after credit) $1054 – $4,222 ($587.84 after credit) $790 – $1494 ($499.84 after credit) $526 – $1,406 ($367.84 after credit) MagSafe 3 . board $13.20 $13.20 Unavailable Unavailable Loudspeaker Unavailable Unavailable $29 $29 case with keyboard Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $307.12 ($88 credit) Top case with battery, keyboard, speakers, microphone and cables $527.12 ($88 credit) $615.12 ($88 credit) $527.12 ($88 credit) Unavailable Touch ID Panel $87.10 ($26.40 credit) $87.10 ($26.40 credit) $87.10 ($26.40 credit) $87.10 ($26.40 credit) trackpad $95.92 ($17.60 credit) $95.92 ($17.60 credit) $95.92 ($17.60 credit) $95.92 ($17.60 credit) Flexible trackpad cable Unavailable Unavailable 5 dollars 9 dollars

Many of the prices seem to be (relatively) generous! Others, not so much. You can’t just replace your battery or keyboard on a MacBook Pro, for example! You have to buy the whole top cover that comes with that and the other parts pre-installed, and it will cost you more than twice The $199 Apple charges for battery replacement. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile Can Only replace the battery on your 2020 M1 MacBook Air, you’ll have to spend $39 – the same price as a full set of keycaps – to replace your faulty function-row keys. It may be due to Apple charging Seven sets of Fn . keycaps in time:

Motherboard prices are particularly interesting. Not only Apple It does not allow you to upgrade to a higher boardThe company highly encourages you to return the original part. You’re expected to set aside up to $4,222 for a new logic board – or when I have that on my credit card – but you’ll get the vast majority of it back on return. You should end up paying $588 for a 16-inch MacBook Pro board, $500 for a 14-inch or 13-inch MBP board, or $368 for an M1 Air board, no matter how loaded it is.

Apple logic board prices, 2022 CPU, GPU, RAM, Storage 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020) CPU, GPU, RAM, Storage 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020) M1 Pro 8/14/16GB/512GB $878.24 ($378.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable M1 Pro 10/16/16GB/512GB $1142.24 ($642.40 credit) $1054.24 ($466.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable M1 Pro 10/16/16GB/1TB $1,318.24 ($818.40 credit) $1,230.24 ($642.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable M1 Max 10/32/32GB/1TB $2022.24 ($1522.40 credit) $1,934.24 ($1346.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable M1 Max 10/32/64GB/8TB $3,958.24 ($3458.40 credit) $4,222.24 ($3634.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable M1 8GB / 256GB Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $526.24 ($158.40 credit) M1 8GB / 512GB Unavailable Unavailable $790.24 ($290.40 credit) $702.24 ($334.40 credit) M1 8GB/1TB Unavailable Unavailable $966.24 ($466.40 credit) $878.24 ($510.40 credit) M1 8GB / 2TB Unavailable Unavailable $1,318.24 ($818.40 credit) $1,230.24 ($852.40 credit) M1 16GB / 256GB Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $702.24 ($334.40 credit) M1 16GB / 512GB Unavailable Unavailable $996.24 ($466.40 credit) $878.24 ($510.40 credit) M1 16GB/1TB Unavailable Unavailable $1142.24 ($642.40 credit) $1054.24 ($686.40 credit) M1 16GB / 2TB Unavailable Unavailable $1494.24 ($994.40 credit) $1406.24 ($1038.40 credit) Not an exhaustive list. These are some of the most common configurations.

Finally, here is a list of optional tools and some minor parts you may need:

Apple MacBook Tools and Miscellaneous Parts, 2022 Tools and parts price Tools and parts price Lower Case Removal Kit (2020 MBP only) 300 dollars Tap the screen (2020 MBA only) $216 Battery and pressure plate support (2020 MBA only) $99.50 torque driver 0.65 kgf cm $100 dollars Adjustable torque driver (various) $59 C-clasps $45 Tape Kapton $35 Pentalobe driver $29 Touch ID Board Flexible Cable Adhesive (2020 MBP) $29 Touch ID Panel Flexible Panel 3pcs (2020 MBP) $15 Keycap kit (keycap lever included) 13 dollars Suction cups, 2 pieces 10 bucks Battery and speaker sticker 9 dollars 4-Piece Gap Compensation Kit (2020 MBA) 9 dollars Screws, 5pcs (different combinations) 5 dollars birds (variety) 5 dollars bumpers (miscellaneous) 5 dollars ducts (different) 5 dollars Hinge covers display (various) 5 dollars grommet speaker 5 dollars Keycap lever 2 pieces $4.80 Keycap adhesive strips (arrow keys, FN keys) $2.60 antenna tool $2.50 nylon probe $2.50 Keycap Adhesive Tapes (Full Keys) $1.50 Touch ID alignment group $0.50

You can also choose to rent an Apple gadget for $49 — if you’re willing to forgo the entire purchase price if you don’t return it within seven days. (This could have gotten me into trouble When I used one to fix my iPhonebecause my parts arrived days after the set arrived, and although I sent them in in time, Apple initially reported them as missing.)

You can find a list of everything that comes with your MacBook gadget rental at the bottom of This web page. Interestingly, only the MacBook 2020 kits come with large, heavy specialty gadgets like the screen and battery jacks.