August 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Here’s how much Apple charges for each part to repair your MacBook

Ayhan 51 mins ago 4 min read
Here's how much Apple charges for each part to repair your MacBook

Yesterday, Apple revealed You will expand the self-service repair program To allow you to repair your MacBooks, today the program is here. you can now Download full repair manuals For 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air – and shop for the parts you might need.

But what will Apple actually let you buy, and how much will they let you? truly You must pay? This is not obvious until you enter your serial numbers and root around Whole company store – So we did it for you.

Apple MacBook part price list, 2022

slash 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020)
slash 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020)
antenna unit $15 $15 $15 $15
sound board $12 $12 $12 $12
audio board flex cable Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable 5 dollars
battery Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $119.25 ($22.50 credit)
battery cover $4.50 $4.50 5 dollars $4.50
Battery Management Module Flexible Cable 5 dollars $13.20 9 dollars Unavailable
bottom case $78.32 $87.12 $78.32 $69.52
Show $672.32 ($93.28 credit) $760.32 ($93.28 credit) $527.12 ($88 credit) $395.12 ($88 credit)
DisplayPort flex cable included Unavailable Unavailable 6 dollars 5 dollars
fan $15 each $15 each $15 Unavailable
I/O or USB board $12 $12 $12 14 dollars
Keycap Kit (Various) $39 $39 $39 $39
Keycap Kit (Fn Row) Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $39
keyboard scissors keys $39 $39 $39 $39
Cover angle sensor (included with 2021 screen) $13.20 ($5.28 credit) $13.20 ($5.28 credit) Unavailable Unavailable
Logic board $878 – $3,958 ($499.84 after credit) $1054 – $4,222 ($587.84 after credit) $790 – $1494 ($499.84 after credit) $526 – $1,406 ($367.84 after credit)
MagSafe 3 . board $13.20 $13.20 Unavailable Unavailable
Loudspeaker Unavailable Unavailable $29 $29
case with keyboard Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $307.12 ($88 credit)
Top case with battery, keyboard, speakers, microphone and cables $527.12 ($88 credit) $615.12 ($88 credit) $527.12 ($88 credit) Unavailable
Touch ID Panel $87.10 ($26.40 credit) $87.10 ($26.40 credit) $87.10 ($26.40 credit) $87.10 ($26.40 credit)
trackpad $95.92 ($17.60 credit) $95.92 ($17.60 credit) $95.92 ($17.60 credit) $95.92 ($17.60 credit)
Flexible trackpad cable Unavailable Unavailable 5 dollars 9 dollars
See also  As Switch hardware sales slow, how long can Nintendo delay 'Switch 2'?

Many of the prices seem to be (relatively) generous! Others, not so much. You can’t just replace your battery or keyboard on a MacBook Pro, for example! You have to buy the whole top cover that comes with that and the other parts pre-installed, and it will cost you more than twice The $199 Apple charges for battery replacement. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The battery, speakers, microphone, and keyboard are fixed to the top case of the 2021 MacBook Pro.
Photo: Apple

Meanwhile Can Only replace the battery on your 2020 M1 MacBook Air, you’ll have to spend $39 – the same price as a full set of keycaps – to replace your faulty function-row keys. It may be due to Apple charging Seven sets of Fn . keycaps in time:

This is a large number of function row keycaps.
Photo: Apple

Motherboard prices are particularly interesting. Not only Apple It does not allow you to upgrade to a higher boardThe company highly encourages you to return the original part. You’re expected to set aside up to $4,222 for a new logic board – or when I have that on my credit card – but you’ll get the vast majority of it back on return. You should end up paying $588 for a 16-inch MacBook Pro board, $500 for a 14-inch or 13-inch MBP board, or $368 for an M1 Air board, no matter how loaded it is.

Apple logic board prices, 2022

CPU, GPU, RAM, Storage 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020)
CPU, GPU, RAM, Storage 14 inch MBP (2021) 16 inch MBP (2021) MBP (M1, 2020) Master of Business Administration (M1, 2020)
M1 Pro 8/14/16GB/512GB $878.24 ($378.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable
M1 Pro 10/16/16GB/512GB $1142.24 ($642.40 credit) $1054.24 ($466.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable
M1 Pro 10/16/16GB/1TB $1,318.24 ($818.40 credit) $1,230.24 ($642.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable
M1 Max 10/32/32GB/1TB $2022.24 ($1522.40 credit) $1,934.24 ($1346.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable
M1 Max 10/32/64GB/8TB $3,958.24 ($3458.40 credit) $4,222.24 ($3634.40 credit) Unavailable Unavailable
M1 8GB / 256GB Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $526.24 ($158.40 credit)
M1 8GB / 512GB Unavailable Unavailable $790.24 ($290.40 credit) $702.24 ($334.40 credit)
M1 8GB/1TB Unavailable Unavailable $966.24 ($466.40 credit) $878.24 ($510.40 credit)
M1 8GB / 2TB Unavailable Unavailable $1,318.24 ($818.40 credit) $1,230.24 ($852.40 credit)
M1 16GB / 256GB Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable $702.24 ($334.40 credit)
M1 16GB / 512GB Unavailable Unavailable $996.24 ($466.40 credit) $878.24 ($510.40 credit)
M1 16GB/1TB Unavailable Unavailable $1142.24 ($642.40 credit) $1054.24 ($686.40 credit)
M1 16GB / 2TB Unavailable Unavailable $1494.24 ($994.40 credit) $1406.24 ($1038.40 credit)

Not an exhaustive list. These are some of the most common configurations.

Finally, here is a list of optional tools and some minor parts you may need:

Apple MacBook Tools and Miscellaneous Parts, 2022

Tools and parts price
Tools and parts price
Lower Case Removal Kit (2020 MBP only) 300 dollars
Tap the screen (2020 MBA only) $216
Battery and pressure plate support (2020 MBA only) $99.50
torque driver 0.65 kgf cm $100 dollars
Adjustable torque driver (various) $59
C-clasps $45
Tape Kapton $35
Pentalobe driver $29
Touch ID Board Flexible Cable Adhesive (2020 MBP) $29
Touch ID Panel Flexible Panel 3pcs (2020 MBP) $15
Keycap kit (keycap lever included) 13 dollars
Suction cups, 2 pieces 10 bucks
Battery and speaker sticker 9 dollars
4-Piece Gap Compensation Kit (2020 MBA) 9 dollars
Screws, 5pcs (different combinations) 5 dollars
birds (variety) 5 dollars
bumpers (miscellaneous) 5 dollars
ducts (different) 5 dollars
Hinge covers display (various) 5 dollars
grommet speaker 5 dollars
Keycap lever 2 pieces $4.80
Keycap adhesive strips (arrow keys, FN keys) $2.60
antenna tool $2.50
nylon probe $2.50
Keycap Adhesive Tapes (Full Keys) $1.50
Touch ID alignment group $0.50

You can also choose to rent an Apple gadget for $49 — if you’re willing to forgo the entire purchase price if you don’t return it within seven days. (This could have gotten me into trouble When I used one to fix my iPhonebecause my parts arrived days after the set arrived, and although I sent them in in time, Apple initially reported them as missing.)

You can find a list of everything that comes with your MacBook gadget rental at the bottom of This web page. Interestingly, only the MacBook 2020 kits come with large, heavy specialty gadgets like the screen and battery jacks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Sonic Frontiers release date leaks, the open world now seems fast

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Here’s what OnePlus has to say about the OnePlus 10T bend test

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The display of vintage Nintendo souvenir boxes in the 1950s ended in tragedy

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

8 min read

Life+Style: Dealer files police complaint after selling aspirin instead of cocaine

28 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Dow futures: struggling market rally; Apple, these 5 EV plays are close to points of purchase

30 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Capitol Drops AI Rapper FN Meka After Backlash

38 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Hear the painful sounds of a black hole

46 mins ago Izer