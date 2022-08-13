Here’s everything that was shown during tonight’s THQ Nordic show

Fully owned consumer IP Hoover which is THQ Nordic show action! Mixing a nostalgic roster of ’90s revivals with some intriguing newcomers, it’s surprisingly been busy too. So if you missed it and find yourself craving updates on previously announced titles like Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and Gothic, as well as some big new discoveries — most notably the return of Alone in the Dark — read on.

alone in the dark

As rumored, survival horror is back again in what THQ Nordic and developer Biss Interactive call a “reimagining” of the 1992 original. Written and directed by Mikael Hedberg, who wrote the amazing Soma at Frictional Games, it’s coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC Later. we’ve got little more In this promising project elsewhere.

Alone in the Dark – Trailer ad.

Destroy All Humans 2: Deplores

The alien threat Crypto (or rather, its clone) is back to terrorize humanity into destroying all of humanity! 2 – Black Forest developer Rebooted is the 2006 sequel to the open-world action-adventure sequel. Coming very soon, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 30th, there’s a new trailer to guide you.

Destroy all humans! 2 – repoped – trailer width.

space for sale

If you have ever dreamed of becoming a Hungarian royal tycoon, this is your chance. Developer Mirage Game Studios is Connection Space for Sale is a “hands-on” management sim that sees players roaming procedurally generated alien planets trying to find the perfect spot to cater to the ever-growing needs of foreign customers. There is no release date for this yet, but it is coming on PC.

Space for sale – trailer ad.

Gothic

The gothic remake from developer Alkimia Interactive debuted as a playable teaser in 2019, and has proven to be popular enough that THQ Nordic I agreed to the green light A complete remake of the 2001 Action-RPG. Once again, players control a convicted prisoner who finds himself on a mission through a dangerous medieval fantasy world, but this time only with a few modern-day bells and whistles. Gothic is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at an unspecified future point — and there new trailer In the meantime.

Gothic 1 Remake – View Trailer.

Jagged Alliance 3

Another favorite old age returns! It was the third entry in the Jagged Alliance series in a long time, with at least two attempts to create the game, and the last one more than a decade ago, after you stumbled. Tropico studio Haemimont Games is now responsible for bringing the action of the series to modern audiences on PC, and you can take a fresh look at their efforts at new trailer less.

Jagged Alliance 3 – View Trailer.

storm surge

Tempest Rising is Slipgate Ironworks’ stab at capturing the magic of classic ’90s real-time strategy games – think the likes of Command & Conquer – and promises a mix of base-building and ‘hard-hitting combat’ in a 1997 alternative where Earth is devastated by nuclear war. Features include three playable factions, as well as skirmish and multiplayer modes, and it’s coming to PC.

Storm Rising – Trailer Announcement.

Untouchable 2: A New Beginning

Outcast 2 was another much-loved old to get the revival cure announced last year, promising the return of the unbelievably-named hero of the series, Cutter Slade, for another short trip through the Adelva alien world. Based on the same third-person action-adventure model from the 1999 original, it is being developed by Appeal Studios for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Trailer follows!

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning – The Legend of Ulukaï Trailer.

debris

This game is the latest game from Three Field Studios, the former Criterion developer team responsible for the likes of Dangerous Golf and Dangerous Driving. It’s basically an open world racer with Emphasis on freedom and player-generated content, which means you can explore, race, build physics-challenging courses on the fly, and share your silly creations on a whim. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year.

Wreckreation – Announcement Trailer.

fisherman’s way

A game with great open world vistas and shooting majestic wild animals in the head, Way of the Hunter might be very good for people who love these things. If that’s you, there’s not long to wait – Way of the Hunter is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC on August 16 and there tractor less.

Fisherman’s Way – Trailer View.

AEW: Fight Forever

wrestling! And you can smack someone in the head with a container, so I’m subscribed. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC “soon”.

AEW: Fight Forever – Trailer Show.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

And that’s just about it! Aside from a number of updates on existing titles — like Stuntfest: World Tour, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, and The Valiant — THQ Nordic had one last thing to share in the form of SpongeBob SquarePants platformer: The Cosmic Shake. It’s as crazy as you might expect, and it’s going, rather than a release date, to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC…eventually. Here’s a new look: