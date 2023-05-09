Here’s another Pixel 7a leak [Video]

The Pixel 7a has pretty much leaked to death at this point, and we know everything there is to know about it. Now, less than a day before Google is set to announce the device publicly, another Pixel 7a leak gives us one last unofficial look at the device.

today, @employee published with media A leaked promotional video for the Pixel 7a, showing off the phone we’ve seen countless times now. The video doesn’t tell us much about the phone — it’s a Tensor G2-powered device with a new camera, wireless charging, and an updated design to match the rest of the Pixel 7 series, as several previous leaks have shown — but it’s a good chance to see the phone again before Google unveils it.

video from @employee It shows the Pixel 7a in black, white, and blue colors while also highlighting software features like Night Sight, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and more. Meanwhile, the English version shows the same video, but it shows the Pixel 7a’s coral version, as a courtesy snoopy tech.

We might say this is the last big leak the Pixel 7a will see before it launches tomorrow, but knowing the past, it’s entirely possible that something else might land before Google’s reveal.

In case you missed it, see below for some of the biggest PIxel 7a leaks, and stay tuned tomorrow for all 9to5Google’s Google I/O 2023 coverage.

