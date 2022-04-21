Here are the highlights of the battle that took place on Thursday – the last attack that erupted at the last moment, Putin who came up with the new plan

In a speech to the White House on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the United States was sending an additional $ 800 million in military aid to Ukraine to help Eastern European countries fight Russian forces.

According to the president, aid will be sent “directly to the front line of independence.” “Putin expects us to lose interest, (…) Western unity will be distorted, but we will prove it wrong again,” he said. “Every American taxpayer, every member of our armed forces, can be proud of (…) helping us prevent the Russian occupation of Ukraine,” Biden added.

According to the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) Current assistance includes 72 heavy artillery pieces and the same number of vehicles that can be used to tow them, including 144,000 artillery shells and 121 tactical drones known as the Phoenix Coast.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters this week that both U.S. and European experts are helping to train Ukrainian forces to use heavy artillery that can hit targets up to 30 kilometers away.

The weapons sent by the United States also “greatly aided Ukraine’s ability to prevent Russia from invading the country,” Biden said.

The US government has provided billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine since the war began. They mainly purchased air defense systems, armored weapons, small arms, ammunition and other equipment from government-provided funds to modernize the Ukrainian military.

The president also announced that all ships bound for Russia would be banned from US ports. “This means that any ship that flies the Russian flag or is owned or operated by a Russian will not be able to land in any US port and reach our shores,” Biden said.

This increases the amount of US economic support to Kiev since the start of the war to $ 1 billion.

Biden added The $ 13.6 billion budget approved by Congress last month for military and humanitarian assistance is “almost exhausted,” so it will ask the legislature next week to supplement the budget to send arms “without interruption.” The leader did not say how much further support he would ask for, and said he would consult with security officials on the matter.

The President met with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Smyhal on Thursday morning. According to the White House statement, the leaders discussed the latest developments in the war and expressed “the commitment of President Biden to support the Ukrainian people and hold Russia accountable.” (MTI)