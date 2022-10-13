Here are the best Apple deals you can still get before Amazon Prime early access expires

Amazon Prime early access It’s coming to an end later today, so we quickly recap all the best Apple deals still on Amazon right now. Shipping may be a little delayed, but all of the products listed below remain the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Apple TV 4K

Prices on the Apple TV 4K fluctuated a few times during Prime Early Access, and as things wrapped up again, prices settled on the lowest prices ever. USD 104.49 For 32GB model and $123.49 For a 64 GB model.

AirPods

Although we didn’t see many discounts across the AirPods lineup this time around, Amazon did offer solid discounts on two models. AirPods 2 is still available for $89.99down from $129.00, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $223.24 USD, down from $249.00. This is the best price we’ve tracked so far on the all-new AirPods Pro 2.

iPad (2021)

Amazon lowered the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi model to $268.99, from $329.00. This is an all-new low price for the 10.2 inch iPad.

Apple Watch

Before Prime Early Access, we tracked down $50 savings on new Apple Watch Series 8 models, and Amazon kept those deals going through the event. All are still available on the last day of Prime Early Access, with prices starting at $349.00 For 41mm GPS.

Langerhans

Finally, we have an Apple-related sale that’s still going on today, with Anker making several solid cuts across its best charging accessories. You can save up to 44 percent on USB-C chargers, portable chargers, and more, all of which are listed below. fulfills It also has a few deals of its own among its health and security products, including the Smart Scale P2 Pro for US$49.99down from $79.99.

USB-C . Chargers

portable chargers

wall chargers

We'll continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to follow our front page for more news and on our website Prime Early Access main article For more Apple deals.