Here are the 30 best albums of 2022

BEyonce – ALIEN SUPERSTAR (Official Lyric Video)

Renaissance is a reminder. After the resounding success of the world that defines the zeitgeist in 2016 LemonadeYou’d be forgiven for thinking Beyoncé was slowly heading toward something like retirement. Of course, she’s kept busy, but with old work: a 2018 collaborative album with husband Jay-Z, a landmark walk through her decades-spanning songbook at Coachella, a voice acting role in the king lion. Only for Beyoncé is that “easy,” but if she wanted to put her feet up and spend time with her kids, no one would judge her. Renaissance Remind everyone that no one does a pop album like Beyoncé, and that she has a lot inside of her.

But Renaissance It also reminds us of decades of musical history, as we piece it together to create something completely original and new. The song “Oh La La La” by Teena Marie tends to focus on the universal talker’s dirty “energy.” Late drag guitarist Moi Renee shines as Beyoncé glorifies her club love on “Pure/Honey” before slipping into Donna Summer to sample “Summer Renaissance,” the climatic swirl of scrapbooking for our night out.

Perhaps most importantly, Renaissance We mentioned that we are allowed to feel this way too well. May 2022 be remembered as the year we started tiptoing back into the world and reminding us how wonderful it feels to be around each other. Renaissance He asks you to send that “wyd” text, move your body, and laugh. The world may be as cruel as ever, but we have nothing without joy. In 2022, no one has come to the negotiating table with as much joy as Beyoncé. [Drew Gillis]