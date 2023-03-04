(CNN) after Enlist the public’s help to find Elvis Françoisa sailor who survived weeks lost at sea far from ketchup and condiments, has finally been tracked down by ketchup giant Heinz – and plans to give him a new boat.

On February 14, the company posted a call for help on social media, saying it was struggling to connect with François.

The Dominica-born sailor made headlines after spending 24 days in the Caribbean Sea in January. After being rescued by the Colombian Navy, François, 47, told officials he survived with a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder and Maggi bouillon cubes, which he mixed with water.

Haynes told CNN on Monday that they found Francois with the help of local reporters in Dominica Work to publish EmoNews. The company had previously said it hoped to give him a “new, state-of-the-art boat” to celebrate his safe return.

“We were able to reach out to him and discuss the best way to help support him and his family,” Haynes’ representative told CNN. “We (Heinz) and Elvis are currently working out the logistical details of giving him his new boat.”

The company emphasized the central role social media plays in helping to locate seas.

“Anyone who shared, liked or commented on the brand’s post helped expand reach and played an important role in finding Elvis,” said Haynes.

François was repairing his boat off the island of Saint Martin in December when his boat was pulled overboard. He told the Colombian authorities that he lacked the navigational noesis to return to shore and had spent 24 days lost at sea. Colombian authorities said he was rescued after an aircraft spotted his schooner with an “assistance” dug into the ship’s hull.