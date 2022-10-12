Heidi Klum and her daughter Lenny, 18, criticized for photographing lingerie: ‘Very annoying’

Heidi Klum A lingerie shoot with her 18-year-old daughter Lenny received mixed reviews.

Klum and Lenny She appeared in the latest advertising campaign for the Italian brand Intimissimi. Two models in black and white lingerie are posed together in the photos – each wearing a bra, underwear, and a pair of heels.

Intimesimi captioned the photo of the two as “like a mother and daughter”. “Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favorite underwear.”

However, not everyone liked him. One user commented on the post, “The picture is weird and the comment makes it even weirder.”

Heidi Klum gets emotional about sending her daughter to college: ‘Kids spread their wings’

The brand also shared a few photos and videos from the shoot. While Klum shared photos of herself, the supermodel turned off comments on the posts.

“Sexualizing your daughter the moment she becomes legal is weird,” another person wrote in a post by Intimissimi.

“Very annoying,” added one user.

Another user said, “I like to think I’m way ahead of this stuff, but my mom and daughter in underwear in the same video is just a bit tricky.”

Heidi Klum’s daughter Lenny is a spitting image of the model as she’s spotted out and about

However, others shared the praise for the brand’s campaign.

One wrote: “Amazing mother and daughter.”

One user added: “Wow, finally a model with her daughter instead of influencers, I’m sick of seeing her all the time.” “Good announcement this time.”

Another user spoke of the backlash saying he “doesn’t understand” why everyone is “pressing”.

“This is actually a very stylish lingerie ad, beautifully embracing the Italian background of this brand,” the user explained. “It’s the mother and daughter in everyday underwear, and if you’re spontaneous, that’s your problem! You might want to consider the fact that not every woman’s body in underwear is supposed to be sexual and it’s just a normal piece of clothing.”

A representative for Klum did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

Lenny started her career in modeling At the age of 16, Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue of 2021.

“So excited for my first cover! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany I couldn’t have dreamed of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

in 2020, Klum revealed that Lenny He spends regular time with her on televisions and has aspirations of modeling and hosting shows.

“It’s kind of coming [on set] And it not only looks and learns what I’m doing but also what all the different people on my TV are doing. “I think it’s an interesting thing for her,” the model told People Magazine. “When you’re that age, you’re still trying to figure out who you are and what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what these different jobs are all about doing a TV show. She wants to do what I do.”

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I don’t host the show anymore, maybe it’ll be like ‘The Next German Supermodel’ Lenny Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows,” she joked at the time. “It’s kind of playing with that idea.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP