Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio is getting billions more from retirees

While battles in the executive wing may seem far removed from the concerns of ordinary American workers, conflict in upper management often wreaks havoc on the lower ranks. In the investment world, turmoil can be such a distraction that fund performance suffers, stressing retirees and others who depend on steady returns from investment managers.

Many founders, even after selling the majority of their companies, retain power because they own a special class of shares that gives them more voting rights than common shares and allows them to control company decisions.

Mr. Dalio’s relationship with Bridgewater goes far beyond that. He’s been the company’s CEO, chief investment officer and chairman of the board — sometimes alone, sometimes with partners and sometimes with everyone at once.

At the same time, Mr. Dalio has publicly portrayed himself as a management guru of sorts, promoting an unusual workplace philosophy he calls “extreme transparency.” The gist of it is that Bridgewater records most of its staff meetings and broadcasts it widely, as evidence that it is a place where hard truths can be spoken openly.

He has Discuss how to classify employees In categories such as “Willingness to touch a nerve” and “Quick to learn from mistakes.” At his direction, Bridgewater has spent millions of dollars on iPad software for employees to rate each other in real time on a scale of 1 to 10 in dozens of personality categories.

In 2017, Mr. Dalio published Principles, a best-selling book that laid out his leadership rules. (“Be prepared to ‘shoot the people you love’,” read one.) He has since become a regular speaker at TED conferences and is prolific on Twitter.

Mr. Dalio and Bridgewater floated his retirement plans more than a decade ago, in 2009, when he told the company and its clients that he would start handing over his responsibilities. That proved easier said than done. Bridgewater was scrolling through a seemingly endless pool of potential CEOs as Mr. Dalio found reasons to turn down nearly all of them, and vice versa.