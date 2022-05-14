May 14, 2022

Heatwave in Texas: Heat causes 6 power plants to stop working

The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed this appeal in a statment Friday, saying high temperatures had increased demand and caused six power plants to stop operating. This resulted in the loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity.

“We ask Texans to conserve energy when they can by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends,” the president said. Interim Executive Brad Jones in the statement

The call comes as record temperatures across much of the southern US this weekend are expected to exacerbate a worsening drought.

From Phoenix to Amarillo, Texas, record temperatures are expected to hit three figures, with some parts of Texas having a chance to break daily records over the next seven days.

ERCOT underwent examination last year after that Record cold temperatures in February Caused the highest demand for electricity in the state and More than 200 people died During an energy crisis, the most common cause of death was hypothermia.
In March 2021, President and CEO of ERCOT, Bill Magnus, he was fired Following widespread power outages during a series of winter storms that have left many Texans in the dark for days.

Now the heat is testing the Texas power grid.

On Wednesday, ERCOT asked power plants to postpone outages and return from outages already in progress “to serve Texas this weekend.”

Mother Nature is cooking up a historic heat wave for Mother's Day Weekend

Saturday temperatures in the 1990s across Texas were -10 to 15 degrees above average, according to CNN meteorologists. Temperatures are expected to rise from the mid-1990s to 100 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with most of central and western Texas reaching 100 to 105 degrees — roughly 10 to 15 degrees above average.

See also  Palm oil: Indonesia's export ban could lead to higher prices

According to a statement from the organization, ERCOT is responsible for about 90% of the state’s electrical load.

Hot off-season weather is driving record demand across the state, the statement said.

