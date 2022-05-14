Heatwave in Texas: Heat causes 6 power plants to stop working

The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed this appeal in a statment Friday, saying high temperatures had increased demand and caused six power plants to stop operating. This resulted in the loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity.

“We ask Texans to conserve energy when they can by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends,” the president said. Interim Executive Brad Jones in the statement

The call comes as record temperatures across much of the southern US this weekend are expected to exacerbate a worsening drought.

From Phoenix to Amarillo, Texas, record temperatures are expected to hit three figures, with some parts of Texas having a chance to break daily records over the next seven days.