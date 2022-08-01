Heather Gray Dead: Executive Producer of ‘The Talk’ Was 50

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of the CBS Seriesthe talkand former supervising producer on ‘The Tyra Banks Show.’ She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time.

A message sent by “The Talk” crew and the press via CBS confirmed the news. Although the cause of death was not revealed, the network reported that Gray was “bravely fighting a ruthless disease.”

The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (President and CEO, CBS), David Stubf (President of CBS Studios), Kelly Cale (President of CBS Network Entertainment), Tom Sherman (Senior Vice President of Programming, CBS Network Entertainment) and Amy Reisenbach (Executive Vice President of Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment) and Laurie Seidman (Senior Vice President of Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment).

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to you on the tragic loss of our beloved Heather. She has been an inspiration to all of us, living and thriving as we bravely fight a ruthless disease. She showed us what true courage looks like,” the network wrote. “Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only surpassed by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was a lovable, lovable mum to your family and a leader everyone looked up to.”

“Her contributions to the show’s success are incalculable, but most importantly she was a director who demonstrated your ability to lead with kindness, care and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s heroine, and everyone’s favorite person on set. The message continues.”

Gray, a multiple Daytime Emmy Awards winner, joined “The Talk” midway through the first season in 2010 as Supervising Producer. She was promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011 and then ascended again to executive producer in August 2019.

For The Talk, Gray received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment in 2016 and 2018. The popular producer also received an NAACP Image Award for the show in 2016.

Prior to her work on “The Talk,” Gray was the development producer for Endemol USA between 2010 and 2011. She was also the supervising producer on “The Tyra Banks Show” from 2006 until 2010. On this show, she achieved her first two daytime shows with awards. Amy.