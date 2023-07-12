Heat notes: Lillard, roster slots, trade exclusions, position options, Cain

the heat Two open spots in the list but they are in even comment mode Damien Lillard The situation is resolved, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Without trading Lillard, Miami is only in a position to add players on the veteran’s minimum trades. The Heat will have more open player rosters by taking on multiplayer with Lillard.
Winderman also notes that there are a lot of free agents with previous ties to the organization who are looking for contracts, including Kendrick NunnAnd Goran DragicAnd Derek Jones JrAnd Justice Winslow And Myers Leonard.
We have more on The Heat:
- Unless they need one of them as part of a blockbuster trade for Lillard, the Heat is unlikely to use the three trade exceptions it created, Winderman He writes in a piece of mail bag. Exceptions of $9.5M, $7.3M, and $4.7M cannot be accumulated. The punitive elements of the luxury tax in the new CBA discourage the use of any of it to bring in more paycheck.
- Unlike last season, the Heat have multiple backup position options behind them Bam Adebayothe Anthony Chiang in the Miami Herald He writes in his last mailbag. maybe you can be Kevin Love, if he does not start to force forward. Otherwise, free agent site Thomas Bryant And Orlando Robinson He will fight for those minutes.
- Jamal Cain in limbo. He’s a restricted free agent after finishing last season on a two-way deal. Miami has extended him a qualifying offer before free agency, and Kane is trying to improve his stock during the summer league games, he says. xiang. “I’m just trying to do what I can here to make sure I get a contract.” He said.
