heat beat; Nuggets avoid sweep

NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker Suns, Bucks player Chris Middleton out due to injuries

Injuries have dominated the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far.

The two teams that competed in the 2021 finals will likely be missing star players for the remainder of the first round of qualifying.

The Suns face the Pelicans in Game 4 in New Orleans without a star Devin Booker who is discharged with a hamstring injury. Bucks were in the same boat with Khris Middleton, who missed the fourth match Against the Bulls in Chicago with a twisting MCL. Although Middleton lost, Beat the Bucks, 119-95, on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors were ahead in full force after Steve Curry’s return to the squad, but they were Unable to complete the Denver Nuggets sweep series. No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series.

Saturday summary: T’wolves pull even with Grizzlies; Celtics rise 3-0 on Nets

Phoenix led 51-49 at halftime against New Orleans in Game Four. Playing again without injured star Devin Booker, the Suns received strong efforts from Dender Eaton (14 points, four rebounds), Cam Johnson (10 points) and Michael Bridges (eight points, four rebounds, three assists and one block). Chris Paul only had four points but also had six assists for the Suns who are leading 2-1 in the series. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 14 points, followed by CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, each with 11 points and six rebounds. The Pelicans only made 3 out of 16 three-pointers, and the Suns didn’t do much better in 3 for 11.

Atlanta had no answer for Miami’s Jimmy Butler, who had 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four shots, a block and zero turnover per game. Heat victory 110-86 Against the hawks in Game 4.

Miami leads 3-1 in a series and could finish Atlanta in Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday (7 p.m. EST, NBA TV).

Butler had 13 of his points in the second quarter when the Heat started running away from the Hawks and 12 in the fourth when the Heat kept them away.

Trae Young continued to struggle against a strong and physical defense. In one possession, the Heat’s BJ Tucker, Pam Adebayo and Butler defended Young. Even for an All-NBA player like Young, this makes the game challenging. Young was 3-for-11 from the field and 3-for-10 on 3-shots.

It’s tough for the Hawks to win a playoff with those numbers from Young, and it’s even more difficult when he’s not getting a lot of help, especially offensively.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Galinari were 0 for 7, and Kevin Huerter was 1 for 5 out of 3.

The Heat, uninjured Kyle Lowry, hit 31% with three throws – yet won easily. They took advantage of Atlanta’s turnovers, including five from Young and four for Hurter, and outperformed the Hawks 25-10 in points from turnovers.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith criticized Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons after the team Excluded from Match 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

“I feel bad for anyone who was his teammate,” Smith said of Simmons’ attitude during the first half of Golden State’s game with Denver. “He quit at LSU. He quit the Philadelphia 76ers. And now, he’s not featured in the Brooklyn Nets. We can point out all the excuses, all the rationales behind it we want. I remember that even though he didn’t play, he filed a complaint to raise $20 million.” He didn’t win it.”

It was 46 seconds from the Smith shooting.

There was talk about it Simmons Target 4 For the first time in the season, this did not happen. Boston dominated the series and led 3-0 in the series.

Jimmy Butler of Miami took the lead in the second quarter with 13 points, and a 15-0 lead late in the second quarter helped the Heat hold a 55-41 first-half against Atlanta. The Heat, without the injured Kyle Lowry, are looking to lead 3-1. Butler has 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, stealing and block. DeAndre Hunter led the Hawks with 11 points, and Trae Young scored six in a 2-for-7 shot.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic may or may not win the MVP title for the second time in a row. It’s wonderful either way. Djokic scored 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists and helped the Nuggets avoid a assist. Victory 126-121 More Golden State in Game 4. The Warriors can close the series at home on Wednesday (10 p.m. EST, TNT).

Will Barton hit a massive triple pointer in the corner with 7.9 seconds left, putting the Nuggets ahead 126-121.

Jokic had an assist, too: Monty Morris scored 24 points, including the green light, Aaron Gordon scored 21 points, six rebounds and four assists and Rookie Pons Hyland got 15 points from the bench.

Golden State’s Steve Curry played a weird game even with xx points. He was 10 for 23 off the field, only 3 for 11 in 3s, missed four free throws in a game for the first time in his NBA career but had 15 points in the fourth quarter when the Warriors needed his attack.

Klay Thompson has 32 points in 12 for 20, including 7 for 11 on 3.

Overall, the Warriors hit the ball well 50% of the field, 35.3% in 3 seconds and 71.9% of the foul streak – but not as good as Denver’s 56.2%, 48.4% and 80.6%.

Miami goalkeeper Kyle Lowry (a left hamstring injury) was listed in the official injury report as suspect in Game 4 against Atlanta on Sunday, and shortly before his tip-off, the Heat had ruled him out. The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series but lost Game 3 as Lowry exited the game late in the third quarter and never came back.

Denver All-Star Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first inning against the Golden State and helped the Nuggets to a 63-52 first-half lead as their season approached. Down 3-0 in the series, Denver had their best half of the series. Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland each scored 11 points for the Nuggets who fired 48.7% from the field and 41.2% with three throws.

Anomaly: Steve Curry – 1 for 6 for 3 seconds – missed consecutive free throws late in the second quarter. Andrew Wiggins scored 14 points for the Warriors, who shot 4 to 15 in 3 seconds in the first half. Golden State’s Klay Thompson (10 points) made his fourth foul 0.5 seconds before the break.

There has been some talk that Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons will make his season debut in Game 4 against Boston. However, the Nets, who are trailing the Celtics 3-0 in the first-round series, kept him out of Monday’s game with a backache/return to competition. The way the Nets play (not so well), it just doesn’t make sense for them to put Simmons in this situation with their season on the line. That’s just a lot of pressure on a player who hasn’t played all season.

Toronto’s Fred Vanfleet, a key part of his success, is questionable for Game Five against Philadelphia on Monday (8 p.m. NBA TV). Vanfleet suffered a strain in his left thigh in the second quarter of the Raptors’ 110-102 win in Game Four on Saturday. The Raptors, who went down 3-1 in the series, were battered by health issues in the series.

One team has Giannis Antikonmo and the other team does not. The Bucks star had 32 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, lifting Milwaukee to a 119-95 victory over Chicago in Game Four. The Bucks have the 3-1 lead in the series and can eliminate the Bulls Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks used the 3-pointer – mainly from Grayson Allen (playoff high 27 points) and Jrue Holiday (26 points.) Allen made 10 for 12 shots from the field, including 6 for 7 on 3s, and Holiday made 5 for 8 on 3s. With Chris Middleton out due to injury, Allen stepped up. He had 22 points in Game 3 and is the first Bucks player to achieve at least five three-pointers in consecutive playoffs.

Milwaukee is a strong defensive team so they take credit, but the Bulls made only 38.9% of their shots and only 25% in 3 seconds. In three losses in the series, the bulls did not reach 90 in two and did not reach 100 in the third.

Zach Lavigne led the Bulls with 24 points and 13 assists, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and Patrick Williams had 20 points and 10 rebounds. DeRozan missed all five of his three-point attempts.

The Chicago team said goalkeeper Alex Caruso was furthest away from Game Four. Bowles said Caruso had suffered a facial injury, and ESPN reported that Caruso was undergoing a scan for a concussion. Alex Caruso did not start the second half and was not on the bench with the team. Caruso did not score in the first half, but he scored four passes, four rebounds and one steal.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers confirmed Sunday that quarterback Joel Embiid has a torn right thumb ligament but the star will play through it until the Sixers’ previous season is over. Embiid will likely need surgery after the season.

The thumb clearly annoys him. “He’s obviously going to struggle with it a little bit,” Rivers said Saturday. “He should get used to it too. He never played with it. I think we’ll learn a lot – what he can do and what he can’t do.”

Even without hurting Khris Middleton, Milwaukee is trying to make a quick run in Chicago on its first round series. The Bucks led 2-1, and led 56-41 in the first half of Game Four. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmo scored 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Allen continues to make 3-pointers – it was 4-for-5 on 3, and the Bucks hit 47.4% on nine 3-pointers in the first inning.

Zach Lavigne scored 12 points and Nick Vucevic 11 for the Bulls, who were only 29.4% in 3 seconds and didn’t take a free throw in the opening two quarters.

This isn’t the first time Paul has decided that post-season will be his standout concert.

there The moment everyone remembers His triple pointer saw the Michigan Wolverines overtake the Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship. Paul, who was a freshman, came off the bench with Duncan Robinson for the team that made it to the championship game.

But Paul Terminator’s poise actually traces his upbringing story back to his freshman year in high school, long before his performances through three games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs helped in The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

As a teenager at Rufus King – a powerhouse at a public school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Paul buried a shot right inside the logo, sending the game into overtime. Rufus King won and qualified for the state championship.

“He’s a winner,” then coach Jim Goose told USA TODAY Sports from Denver, hours before Gosz watched the Warriors punish the Nuggets for the third game in a row. Paul earned 27 points to complete games 1 and 2 of 30 and 29, respectively. “Everywhere he went, he won.”

– Chris Bombaka