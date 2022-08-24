Hear the painful sounds of a black hole

It looks like something straight out of “Stranger Things,” but it’s actually from deep space.

NASA has released what they call black hole sonication.

Scientists said that since 2003, the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster has been associated with sound.

Astronomers found that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the gas, eventually translating them into observation.

“The misconception that there is no sound in space arises because most of space is vacuum, and provides no medium for sound waves to travel,” NASA said in a tweet.

The scientists said the sound waves were first heard by amplifying them and mixing them with other data.

“They heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency,” NASA said. “Radar-like scanning around the image allows you to hear the waves emitted in different directions.”

A cluster of galaxies, such as Perseus, contains an abundant amount of gas that surrounds the galaxies within, providing a medium through which sound waves can travel.

NASA also put together a soundtrack for all the exoplanets they’ve found.

The space agency tweeted the sounds of 5,000 exoplanets, which were represented by musical notes played across decades of discovery.

