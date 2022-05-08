He won the CDU in Shelswick-Holstein

Frederick Mers’ party leadership position is off to a good start.

Provincial elections in the province of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany ended at 6 p.m. Until the official final results are available, German research institutes will continue to update the planned results from the already counted votes.

The German public media is eight hours long Planned outcome It is clear that the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been a huge success in the province. He has led the party since the end of January, leading his party to a 43.3 percent victory in its first election. This result is 11.3 percent better than it was five years ago, and the predicted result is that the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), which rules the country, has lost the same number of supporters and reached 16 percent. In addition to the high turnout, the Social Democrats also lost second place in the province, ahead of the Green Party, which rose from 17.7 percent to 4.8 percent.

The fourth-placed Independent Democratic Party (FDP) halved its support, losing 5.1 percent in the previous election to a 6.4 percent gain. The provincial regional party, the South Shelvesvik Electoral Alliance (SSW), has also strengthened, gaining 5.8 percent to 2.5 percent over the past year. Three members of the Alternative Germany (AfD) have been approved, but have not been able to form a faction in the past, but 4.7 percent are likely to be removed from the slightly weaker (-1.2 percent) provincial legislature than before. Balford (Link) did not receive a significant number of votes.

The ruling CDU provincial prime minister, Daniel Günther, will certainly remain in office, and in his absence should retain only one of his two current coalition partners, the Greens and the FDP, with a 34 majority.

The rest of the Germans in the Schellswick-Holstein may fall ugly The Christian Democrats are preparing to defend their title in the Schleswig-Holstein provincial elections in northern Germany, where it seems likely that voters will punish the unstable left in the war. I’m still interested!

Launch: MTI / EPA Pool / Philip Singer