He was the actor of The Sopranos 79 – The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Sirico, best known for his role as “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The soprano, Die. He was 79 years old.

Sirico died Friday at a living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his manager of 25 years, Bob McGowan. No cause of death has been revealed but Siriko has been suffering from dementia for the past two years.

“He was not only a loyal customer, but also a good friend,” McGowan said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Sirico “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri, a close friend of James Gandolfini portrayed Tony Soprano, on the HBO series.

for him soprano Co-star Michael Imperioli praised Sirico for his message Instagram Writing, “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague, and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico, passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, loyal, and big-hearted as anyone I’ve ever known.”

He continued, “I’ve been by his side through a lot: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We’ve found groove like Christopher and Polly and I’m proud to say I’ve done a lot of the best and most enjoyable work with my dear friend Tony. I will miss him. Forever.He is truly irreplaceable.I send love to his family,friends and many of his fans.He was loved and will never be forgotten.Sadness today.

Born in New York City on July 29, 1942, Siriko served in the military before beginning his acting career in the 1970s. Siriko made his acting debut in the 1974 drama crazy jo Starring Henry Winkler.

Sirico is also known for her roles in films like good comradesAnd the Cop Land And the Mickey Blue Eyes. He collaborated a lot with Woody Allen, after appearing in the director’s films Lead over BroadwayAnd the Mighty AphroditeAnd the Everyone says he loves youAnd the harry disassemble, big success And the Wonder wheel.

Among his television work is a voice role in five episodes of A man who loves family life Like Vinnie Griffin, who was temporarily the family dog. Sirico also repeats on Netflix Lillehammer And as a vote for American Dad! Other TV roles include Miami ViceAnd the chuckAnd the AverageAnd the Brooklyn taxi And the Grindr.

His most recent work includes the movie Respect Jux.

soprano Creator David Chase Sirico praised a statement that reads: “Tony was a Jewel. The way Buddhists refer to a Jewel – supernatural and a master. But certainly not a Zen master. He was so boisterous, so funny, so talented. I’m so happy for him because he’s in the middle of His fifties and sixties finally learned how talented and loving he was.I was thinking about him yesterday, oddly enough, and was reminded that he was the main reason for his success soprano. I will miss him so much, Gennaro. So does the world. “

Siriko is also remembered by his co-stars Lauren Bracco and Stevie Van Zandt. soprano And the good comrades star Bracco . tweetedA man standing there who always supported me and loved my kids and my parents. I have lifelong memories with Tony – from Goodfellas to The Sopranos and beyond but oh my gosh, did we enjoy doing Bensonhurst Spelling Bee. I hope he’s in heaven crashing everyone now. I love you my friend “. Bracco also starred alongside Sirico in Funny or Die short Bensonhurst spelling bee.

Sirico Lillehammer Share in the star Zandt . Books“RIP Tony Sirico. Legendary. Best friend of Silvio ‘Paulie Walnuts’ in The Sopranos, older brother of Frankie ‘The Fixer’ Antonino ‘Father Tony’ Tagliano in Lilyhammer. A larger than life character on and off screen. I will miss you dearly my friend. My sincere condolences for the family.”

Meanwhile, HBO described Sirico as “A An enormous and unique talent. “In The Sopranos, his legendary performance as the unflinching Paulie Walnuts cemented him as a beloved symbol of his one-man stride and unwavering dedication. He will be sorely missed by the HBO family,” a joint statement Read on HBO’s official Twitter account.

Siriko is survived by her daughter Joan and Richard and her brother Robert.

July 8, 9:18 p.m. Updated with Chase’s statement.