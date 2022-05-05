May 5, 2022

He rested with his famous Hungarian radio family in a luxurious setting in Dubai

Arzu 51 mins ago 3 min read

Traveling from winter to summer is becoming more and more popular. Cookie, a well-known presenter, took the opportunity to travel with his family to the Emirates, where they had an unforgettable experience.

JA Ocean View Hotel
For families, this is one of the best choices for local accommodation. The rooms have a large Ferris wheel called Ain Dubai, overlooking the sea. The hotel also has a swimming pool. From the solar terrace, you can take a comfortable lift to the beach where water sports enthusiasts can choose from plenty of recreational options.

Source: ani Daniella Baptista / Daniella Baptista

Skywalk
The new attraction of the capital, at the top of the 220-meter-high hotel, is where you can descend on a slide with completely exposed walls and, with security, walk around the edge of the open upper floor and admire the panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa. Springs, among other things.

Source: Shutterstock

Burj Khalifa
Undoubtedly the most impressive attraction in the area is the 830 meter high tower, which is the tallest building in the world. Traffic between the sites is provided by a lift of 56 people each, which is 18 meters per second.

Burj KhalifaSource: Shutterstock

Future Museum

The silver elliptical building decorated with distinctive Arabic characters is one of the city’s most interesting attractions. Audiences are getting closer to a futuristic interactive experience with portable digital devices.

Source: Shutterstock

Slide parks
Capital Architecture boasts only masterpieces – it is famous for its imposing, high-quality slide parks around the world where young and old alike can have fun. Atlantis Aquaventure has thirty slides, including world record slides and a private beach. In the Jumeirah area, not far from Burj Al Arab, there is a wild wadi slide park with cool, warm pools, 17 water slides, an 18 meter waterfall and an artificial surfing machine. Lego Land is a Lego-themed slide park designed for families with small children. The beach has more than 15 water slides, including the LEGO Wave Pool Build-A-Raft River, where families can create their own unique rafters.

Source: Shutterstock

Ain Dubai
The world’s largest Ferris wheel is 250 meters high. During the approximately 40-minute drive, an unforgettable panorama unfolds in front of us, with rooms offering 360-degree views of the city. It may be a completely safe family plan with children.

Source: Victor Romero

Notes:

Burj Al Arab
Near the waterfront, an iconic building in Dubai is built on an artificial island, making it the only seven-star hotel in the world.

Source: Shutterstock

Palm tower

Located on magnificent Palm Island, accessible from Nakhil Mallan, the 360-degree circular panorama unfolds in front of the 52-story tower; They are waiting for the audience with interactive experiences.

Source: Shutterstock

Deep Dive Dubai

The world’s deepest pool is filled with 14 million gallons of water, where divers can choose from three types of dives so everyone from beginners to pros can find a plan for them.

Source: Shutterstock

Dubai Frame

Jabeel Park is home to the largest picture frame in the world, with a panoramic view of the entire city from above. The milestone with the glass floor consists of a 150 meter high tower connected by a 100 meter long bridge.

Source: Shutterstock

