He does not live for sensuality, which is why the Dalai Lama’s request to suck his tongue is innocent, according to the Tibetan government.

The Dalai Lama’s actions were “innocent” and misunderstood, the Tibetan government-in-exile told a public event at an Indian temple to first kiss a boy on the lips and then suck his tongue.

According to the government, “His Holiness always lived a life of holiness, following the life of a Buddhist ascetic, including celibacy. His years of spiritual practice transcended sensual pleasures. writes CNN.

According to them, China-related sources may be behind the distribution of the tongue-sucking video, and “the political aspect of the incident cannot be ignored.”

The 87-year-old Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyakko, the holiest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, has lived in exile in India since 1959, when Tibet was annexed by China. The tongue-sucking scene took place at another event in late February, but it only went viral in April when the video started going viral.

The Dalai Lama first asked a boy for a kiss on the cheek, then pointed to his mouth and said, “I think you can kiss here too.” She then kissed the boy and said, “Suck my tongue now.” Then the Dalai Lama reached out his tongue and touched the boy’s forehead. For his office, it was a tease, an innocent game.