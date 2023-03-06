He cut the tip and took the food ordered by the courier with him as revenge

He got eight dollars, which he thinks could have been more.

He was not satisfied with the amount of tips, so he first questioned the customer and then angrily shipped the food ordered by courier to the US, writes Indy100.

While the collision was recorded on the house’s security camera, a video of the incident was also taken and later made public. It shows the female courier asking the customer to come out of the house over the intercom because she has something to talk about. The man clearly doesn’t understand what the problem is, and the courier first tells him he “doesn’t understand” where the food came from. To the confusion, he explains that the house in Smithtown is a 40-minute drive from the restaurant in Commack, and even checks on his phone that it’s 20 kilometers away. From this he infers that the $8 (approx. HUF 2,850) tip he received is not enough compared to this distance and expects more.

On the other end of the intercom, the man continues to ramble, arguing that he’s only 15-20 minutes away at most, and the courier doesn’t understand “what the hell is waiting”. Then the woman grabbed the food placed near the door and left.

The video, also posted on YouTube, has already garnered more than a million views, with most commenters condemning the woman’s behavior. DoorDash, which employs couriers, removed the woman from its app after the outcry and apologized to those involved.