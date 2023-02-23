February 23, 2023

HBO Orders ‘IT’ Prequel Series ‘Welcome to Derry’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is coming to HBO Max.

This streaming device has given direct demand to the series for a drama based on the beloved horror novel by Stephen King He. She.

Filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (who brought the successful adaptations to the big screen He. She And Chapter II) and Jason Fox (IT Chapter Two) Onboarding for the project is Warner Bros. Television. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first. The working title of the exhibition is Welcome to Derry.

Creative details are scarce, except that the series will be a prequel to New Line He. She promising to “broaden the vision” of the films. Fox will write the first episode, which is based on a story written by Muschiettis and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project.

As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King He. She “Until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement. “He. She It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we can explore in our own area He. She films. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted town, continues, and I’m thrilled that Andy Muschietti will oversee the spooky festivities, along with a group of people that includes his talented sister Barbara,” King said. . “Red balloons everywhere!”

See also  Night Country - Issa Lopez and Barry Jenkins take over

He. She It tells the story of a group of friends fighting a shape-shifting monster—often appearing as a demonic clown—in the small town of Maine. The narrative timeline is divided between the protagonists as children and middle-aged adults. No word on series pick-up yet, and fans will definitely be wondering if Bill Skarsgård will return as Pennywise.

“Being able to step back into the world of my all-time favorite horror novels and help build on the unique cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than just the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or perhaps more appropriately, a nightmare,” said Fox.

“We are thrilled to continue this popular franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fox and Brad Caleb Kane,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. This prequel will expand He. She storytelling palette and brings fans deeper into the terrifying and fantastic city of Derry.”

the He. She The films have been box office hits, with the 2017 premiere grossing $700 million worldwide and the 2019 sequel grossing $473 million worldwide.

