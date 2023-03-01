HBO Max’s Dune series has lost a director and one of its leading actresses

Delivery time Reports that actress Shirley Henderson, one of the Dune: Sisters the lead actresses, and director Johan Rink, who was set to direct the first two episodes, both decided to opt out. Dune: Sisters The show also enters an extended hiatus in production. In a statement to Delivery timeAn HBO Max spokesperson confirmed this SistersThe work hiatus was already scheduled before two of the series’ main characters chose to part ways with the project, and that “there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material.”