March 1, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

HBO Max’s Dune series has lost a director and one of its leading actresses

Muhammad 2 hours ago 1 min read

Delivery time Reports that actress Shirley Henderson, one of the Dune: Sisters the lead actresses, and director Johan Rink, who was set to direct the first two episodes, both decided to opt out. Dune: Sisters The show also enters an extended hiatus in production. In a statement to Delivery timeAn HBO Max spokesperson confirmed this SistersThe work hiatus was already scheduled before two of the series’ main characters chose to part ways with the project, and that “there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material.”

“Johann Rink has completed his work on the series and a new director will be brought in; by mutual agreement, Johan will advance to pursue other projects,” the tape said.

Originally, Henderson was to portray Tola Harkonnen, one of the founding members of the DuneThe Bene Gesserit Order that sprang from another, older, secret group of women working in the shadows. Tola’s role will reportedly be recast, and current showrunner Alison Schapker’s team may have time to finalize more scripts for the series. But from the outside looking in, it’s a feeling Dune: Sisters It could be in tatters.

See also  First Ms. Marvel trailer teases a cosmic look at Kamala Khan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“M*A*S*H” said goodbye 40 years ago, with an outro for the ages

10 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Dave Grohl grills for 450 homeless people, cooking for 16 hours

18 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

New York Times Crossword Answers: Carrie for The Princess Bride

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Nature has reclaimed the Korean Demilitarized Zone

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Factory activity in China is staggering with its fastest growth in a decade

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

HBO Max’s Dune series has lost a director and one of its leading actresses

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Cat Feeder relies on RFID to keep you calm at dinnertime

2 hours ago Izer