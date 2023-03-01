Delivery time Reports that actress Shirley Henderson, one of the Dune: Sisters the lead actresses, and director Johan Rink, who was set to direct the first two episodes, both decided to opt out. Dune: Sisters The show also enters an extended hiatus in production. In a statement to Delivery timeAn HBO Max spokesperson confirmed this SistersThe work hiatus was already scheduled before two of the series’ main characters chose to part ways with the project, and that “there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material.”
“Johann Rink has completed his work on the series and a new director will be brought in; by mutual agreement, Johan will advance to pursue other projects,” the tape said.
Originally, Henderson was to portray Tola Harkonnen, one of the founding members of the DuneThe Bene Gesserit Order that sprang from another, older, secret group of women working in the shadows. Tola’s role will reportedly be recast, and current showrunner Alison Schapker’s team may have time to finalize more scripts for the series. But from the outside looking in, it’s a feeling Dune: Sisters It could be in tatters.
