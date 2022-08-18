HBO Max Removes TV Shows: Generation, Close Enough and More – Complete List

HBO Max originals may not be available to stream for much longer.

Warner Bros. is also preparing. Discovery for HBO Max and Discovery+ combined into a single, unified streaming serviceHBO Max cancels more than thirty titles — including 20 original series.

“As we work to bring our content catalogs together on one platform, we will be making changes to the content shown on both HBO Max and Discover+,” the broadcast said in a statement Wednesday. “This will include removing some content from both platforms.”

Among the Max Originals set to leave HBO Max this week, the critically acclaimed and short-lived teen drama generic + ionAnimated comedy for adults close enough The children’s program late at night The Unlimited Show with Elmo (along with an indefinite list of Sesame Street special offers).

Disinfection also includes an unregistered series 12 birthday datesAnd the about last nightAnd the Eileen’s Next Great DesignerAnd the hustle generationAnd the Mom, your dad (sponsored by UnsafeYvonne Orji) and The Pursuit of Happiness by Ravi Patel.

Include animated titles that are pulled Aquaman: King of AtlantisAnd the My name and RoyAnd the fungi!And the infinity trainAnd the Little ElaineAnd the udoAnd the summer camp islandAnd the Tig n’ Seek And the Dinosaur Yaba Dibba.

Scroll down to see the full list of what’s being removed from HBO Max, then read on…

original max

12 birthday dates

about last night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

close enough

Eileen’s Next Great Designer

My name and Roy

fungi!

hustle generation

generic + ion

infinity train

Little Elaine

Mom, your dad

udo

The Pursuit of Happiness by Ravi Patel

summer camp island

The Unlimited Show with Elmo (and choose Sesame Street special offers)

runaway rabbit

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Dinosaur Yaba Dibba

HBO ORIGINALS

My dinner with Herve

Involved

Cartoon Network Origins

Dudu

Elliot from Earth

Mao Mao, heroes of a pure heart

Mighty Magiswords

Well ko! – Let’s be heroes

Grandpa’s uncle

Victor and Valentino

Additional Titles Earned

arrest adventure

Messy goes to Okido

Magic Mia Stadium

Oli and Moon Gallery

Pac-Man and Ghostly Adventures

Make it big, make it small

Isaac

HBO Max earlier this month Removed many HBO original seriesIncluding campingAnd the Mrs. FletcherAnd the here and nowAnd the Being And the vinyl. streamer He also ignored a number of films that debuted on the platformIncluding witchesAnd the Super intelligence And the moon shots.