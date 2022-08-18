HBO Max Removes TV Shows: Generation, Close Enough and More – Complete List

HBO Max originals may not be available to stream for much longer.
Warner Bros. is also preparing. Discovery for HBO Max and Discovery+ combined into a single, unified streaming serviceHBO Max cancels more than thirty titles — including 20 original series.
“As we work to bring our content catalogs together on one platform, we will be making changes to the content shown on both HBO Max and Discover+,” the broadcast said in a statement Wednesday. “This will include removing some content from both platforms.”
Among the Max Originals set to leave HBO Max this week, the critically acclaimed and short-lived teen drama generic + ionAnimated comedy for adults close enough The children’s program late at night The Unlimited Show with Elmo (along with an indefinite list of Sesame Street special offers).
Disinfection also includes an unregistered series 12 birthday datesAnd the about last nightAnd the Eileen’s Next Great DesignerAnd the hustle generationAnd the Mom, your dad (sponsored by UnsafeYvonne Orji) and The Pursuit of Happiness by Ravi Patel.
Include animated titles that are pulled Aquaman: King of AtlantisAnd the My name and RoyAnd the fungi!And the infinity trainAnd the Little ElaineAnd the udoAnd the summer camp islandAnd the Tig n’ Seek And the Dinosaur Yaba Dibba.
Scroll down to see the full list of what’s being removed from HBO Max, then read on…
original max
12 birthday dates
about last night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
close enough
Eileen’s Next Great Designer
My name and Roy
fungi!
hustle generation
generic + ion
infinity train
Little Elaine
Mom, your dad
udo
The Pursuit of Happiness by Ravi Patel
summer camp island
The Unlimited Show with Elmo (and choose Sesame Street special offers)
runaway rabbit
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Dinosaur Yaba Dibba
HBO ORIGINALS
My dinner with Herve
Involved
Cartoon Network Origins
Dudu
Elliot from Earth
Mao Mao, heroes of a pure heart
Mighty Magiswords
Well ko! – Let’s be heroes
Grandpa’s uncle
Victor and Valentino
Additional Titles Earned
arrest adventure
Messy goes to Okido
Magic Mia Stadium
Oli and Moon Gallery
Pac-Man and Ghostly Adventures
Make it big, make it small
Isaac
HBO Max earlier this month Removed many HBO original seriesIncluding campingAnd the Mrs. FletcherAnd the here and nowAnd the Being And the vinyl. streamer He also ignored a number of films that debuted on the platformIncluding witchesAnd the Super intelligence And the moon shots.
