HBO Max removes Looney Tunes shorts and The Flintstones episodes

Warner Bros. content purges Discovery for HBO Max She continued at the end of the year with the execution of a group of classic films “Looney Tunes“shorts and”The FlintstonesEpisodes.

As of December 31, HBO Max has removed Seasons 16-31 from the original “Looney Tunes” library, diverse He confirmed. Still on the service is “Loony Tunes” season 1-15, which features 255 shorts spanning from 1930-1949. Deleted shorts were released from 1950-2004, including “What’s Opera, Doc?” and “Feed the Kitty,” “Rabbit of Seville,” “Duck Amuck,” and “One Froggy Evening,” he noted. eagle.

Additionally, HBO Max pulled season 4-6 of “The Flintstones,” a total of 78 episodes. The first three seasons of the Hanna-Barbera classic are still available on the service.

The content for “Looney Tunes” and “Flintstones” has been licensed for HBO Max from Warner Bros. under an intra-company deal. These licensing agreements expired at the end of 2022 and have not renewed HBO Max, as it seeks to reduce content expenses. It’s unclear if “Looney Tunes” and “Flintstones” content that is no longer on HBO Max will be available on other streaming platforms.

HBO Max’s removal of the ‘Looney Tunes’ shorts was mentioned Dec. 31 through a Twitter account called The Cartoon News. In a follow-up post Monday, the account He said Without citing a source, the “Looney Tunes” clips “were temporarily removed due to a maintenance check to fix Photoshop titles” and that they “will be back on HBO Max soon.” said a source familiar with HBO Max diverse That the “Looney Tunes” shorts will in fact not be returning to the service.

Since Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery, the company has made a series of content cuts with the goal of reducing expenses. That was included HBO Max Original Series ‘Minx’ Canceled (Reversing Season 2 Renewal) and HBO’s “Nevers”. Earlier in the year, HBO Max was written off Many exclusive movie titles and original series And the 200 old episodes of “Sesame Street”. Finally, WBD said last month, the company can afford to Fees for writing off twice as much content and development as $3.5 billion result of the merger.

In addition, Warner Bros. announced. Discovery last month announced plans to remove several shows from HBO Max — including “Westworld,” “The Nevers,” “Raised by Wolves,” “FBoy Island,” “Legendary,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Class Head,” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife” – in order to license them Third-Party Free and Ad-supported TV (FAST) Partners.

At the same time, Warner Bros. is preparing. Discovery HBO Max-Discovery+ platform built-in, scheduled for release in the US in Spring 2023. The company has yet to announce pricing, packaging, or name details (though “Max” is among the contenders).