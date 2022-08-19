HBO Max removes 200 episodes of Sesame Street

I bought you from Gold Characters: content purge in HBO Max The broadcast platform continues, attracting around 200 old episodes of the classic children’s show “Sesame Street. “

The removal of “Sesame Street” episodes and other recent content by HBO Max appears to be part of the belt-tightening steps for new owner Warner Bros. Discovery, which aims to reduce payment obligations for streaming content.

As of Friday, HBO Max has listed 456 total episodes of “Sesame Street,” with a selection of seasons 1, 5 and 7 and the full lineup from the latest seasons 39-52. Of these, only 29 are from the first seasons. Previously, the streaming service offered about 650 episodes of “Sesame Street,” including episodes from seasons 2-4, season six and those from each season between 8 and 35.

Warner Bros. representatives did not respond. Discovery and Sesame Workshop for Comment Requests.

HBO and Sesame Workshop first reached an agreement in 2015providing a new revenue stream for “Sesame Street”, during grants HBO Rights to Play New Episodes of the Milestone Series First before they appeared in his old house, PBS. Their current agreement keeps “Sesame Street” on HBO Max until 2025.

Currently still available on HBO Max, in addition to the remaining episodes of “Sesame Street,” are the ten episodes of “Sesame Street Mecha Builders,” seven season specials of “My Sesame Street Friends” and “The Magical Wand Chase” featuring Elmo and Abby.

The removal of the episodes of “Sesame Street” comes after that HBO Max said Wednesday that at least 36 more films will leave the service this week. This includes 20 original shows from HBO Max, including the teen drama “Generation” and the animated anthology series “Infinity Train” and Children’s show “Summer Camp Island” In addition to many specials from “Sesame Street”. This is in addition to previously announced titles coming out of HBO Max this month, including All eight original Harry Potter movies.

Warner Bros. said. Discovery The decision to pull titles from HBO Max has to do with it Hanging combo The platform with Discovery+. “As we work to bring our content catalogs together on one platform, we will make changes to the display of content available on both HBO Max and Discovery+,” the company said in a statement. “This will include removing some content from both platforms.”

In recent weeks, HBO Max has also been quietly removed Six Warner Bros. films. and HBO shows such as “Camping”, “Vinyl”, “Mrs. Fletcher” and “Run”. Under the supervision of Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max also recently The DC series “Strange Adventures” was killed by Greg Berlanti. And the Live action movie “Wonder Twins”.