October 6, 2022

HBO Max Adds Constance Wu and Sam Richardson to Velma Animated Series – The Hollywood Reporter

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
Mindy Kaling‘s film – The HBO Max An animated series centered around Scooby Doo Character – You’ve landed a star-studded sound crew.

Glenn Hurton, Sam Richardson and Constance Wu will star with Kaling in the adult animated series, which traces the origin story of Velma Dinkley (voiced by Kaling), the underrated brains of Mystery Inc. The four appeared together on stage Thursday at New York Comic Con.

Horton (It’s always sunny in PhiladelphiaShe will play a unique role in the series. Richardson (Vibe, after partyNorville, also known as Shaggy, will sound Wu (Lyle, Lyle CrocodileDaphne will play.

The cast also includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leong, Sherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Want Al” Jankovi? . – Na Win, Shay Mitchell, Debbie Ryan, Kulab Velasak, and all-star Karl-Anthony Towns in the NBA. Welker voiced a unique voice in nearly every voweled iteration of Scooby Doo Since its creation in 1969, she has also provided the Scooby voice in a number of productions.

Show Kaling A still from film In May Introductions which revealed that the character is from South Asia. She said at the time that “nobody’s imagination has had trouble solving talking puzzles, so I think we can handle it brown film. “

Whether it’s a lesbian movie – it looks like it’s in the latest Scooby Doo animated movie – It remains to be seen.

Kaling Executive Produces film With frequent collaborator Charlie Grande (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Howard Klein and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

