HBO CEO JK Rowling Calls Transphobia Discord ‘An Intense Online Conversation’ Ahead of Harry Potter Maxx Reboot

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys brushed off questions about JK Rowling’s involvement in Max’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, calling the ongoing controversy “a very online conversation” and affirming the platform’s commitment to Harry Potter.

During a Q&A after a recent Warner Bros. presentation (via diverse), which saw the announcement of Harry Potter, the Game of Thrones prequel, and other projects, Bloys responded to whether Rowling’s role as executive producer would affect the ability to find talent for the series. Rowling has been vocal about her transphobic sentiments on social media and elsewhere, including the portrayal of trans women as predators.

Rowling’s remarks sparked backlash from organizations such as The Trevor Project and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who have confirmed their support for transgender people.

Bloys brushed off these concerns, which have plagued the series for several years now, saying that HBO’s priority is “what’s on screen.”

“No, I don’t think that’s the forum,” Bloys said. “This is an online conversation, very nuanced and complex and not something we’re going to have.”

“Our priority is what appears on screen,” Bloys continued. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly positive and positive about love and self-acceptance. This is our priority – what appears on the screen.

Regarding Rowling’s involvement, Bloys said that “Her insights will be helpful [the upcoming series]. “

Max’s Harry Potter reboot is the latest project in the series to deal with Rowling’s attacks on transgender people. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Reduce Rowling’s role in the creditsand Hogwarts Legacy, which came out earlier this year, she didn’t share at all.

Regarding Warner Bros. Taking a stand on Harry Potter, Bloys said, “The TV show is new and we’re excited about it, but remember, we’ve been in the pottery business for 20 years. This isn’t a new decision for us, we’re comfortable working in the pottery industry.”

JK Rowling’s attacks against transgender people swept Harry Potter. Photo credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Max’s Harry Potter series will seek to retell the story of the original seven books in a televised format, with a particular focus on “faithfulness” to the original series. It will feature a new cast and a massive 10-year commitment, with Rowling serving as executive producer.

Bloys said the series is still looking for a book, calling it the “next step” for the project.

“We try to be very close to the jacket,” Bloys said. “But we haven’t gone into agencies yet. We have our own internal process where we’ve been thinking about people, but we didn’t want to go out into the world saying, ‘Who do you have?’ But now that the news is out, let’s get started.

Max’s Harry Potter reboot doesn’t have a release date.