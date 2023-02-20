Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere dies at 28

Hayden Panettiere‘Brothers Jansen Panettiere Matt… TMZ has learned.

A family source tells us that Jansen passed away over the weekend in New York. The cause of his death is currently unclear. Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the house Sunday night around 5:30 p.m. We’re told there was no suspected foul play in Jansen’s death.

Jansen, who is five years younger than Hayden, jumped onto the scene in the early 2000s, working on projects like “Even Stevens”, “Blue’s Clues”, “Robots” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown”. He also had a recurring role as Truman X on Nickelodeon’s “The X’s”.

At one point, Jansen worked alongside Hayden in 2004’s “Tiger Cruise” and 2005’s “Racing Stripes.”

He went on to star in Disney Channel Originals and Nickelodeon made-for-TV movies, earning a Young Artist Award nomination in 2008 for his work on Last Day of Summer.

Jansen has continued to act through the 2000s, working on shows like “Major Crimes” and “The Walking Dead.” He was also attached to 5 other projects at the time of his death.

Jansen was only 28 years old.