May 23, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Hawaii season 3 – Deadline

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read

In a surprising move after the end of CBS’ series NCIS: Los AngelesLL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) will reprise his role as Sam Hanna as a recurring guest star in Season 3 of NCIS: Hawaii. He first appeared tonight in the season 2 finale of the Vanessa Lachey-led series.

In the episode titled “Dies Irae,” when Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) are attacked under fire in Venezuela, they receive help from Sam, who has made his way from Morocco.

Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Bustami, and Jason Anton also co-star.

“All of us in NCIS: Hawaii “He’s been a huge fan of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be happier or honored to add his incredible talent to our ohana for Season 3,” executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a statement.

“One of the nicest things about work NCIS: Hawaii is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We had so much fun posting Aloha NCIS And NCIS: LA with the triple cross. Now, we have a great opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe get a little laugh in the process. Welcome to Ohana, Todd! It will be a fun trip! Lachey added.

Matt Busack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: Hawaii Produced by CBS Studios.

See also  Beyoncé's new song is an anthem for the great resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Whoopi Goldberg performs a lap dance to co-host Sunny Hostin’ middle show on The View

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be a $300 million tax write-off

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Kahoku-born Iam Tonji has been crowned American Idol winner

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Zelensky doesn’t even want peace, Biden incites war

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

Hawaii season 3 – Deadline

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Some black holes may actually be entangled in the fabric of space-time

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

Tom Brady, Raiders reach ‘agreement’ on minority ownership: ESPN

2 hours ago Emet