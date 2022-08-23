Have you seen it before? Space can be scary with sound than without it

Scientists were able to determine the shape of space. (NASA Exoplanets via Twitter)

Estimated reading time: 1-2 minutes

Black hole – It’s 2022. Billionaire tourists fly into space every few months. NASA prepares for Launching a rocket to the moon. and new James Webb Space Telescope It sends mind-blowing stunning images of distant objects.

But maybe space can be a little intimidating.

Recently, NASA previously took an inaudible word Sound wave data from a black hole in the Perseus Galaxy And he lifted it a few octaves (57 and 58 octaves to be exact) to show us what space looks like.

The misconception that there is no sound in space arises because most of the space is a vacuum, and it does not provide any means for the transmission of sound waves. The galaxy cluster contains so much gas that we caught a real sound. Here it is amplified and mixed with other data to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e – NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21 2022

It’s hard to decide which alternative is better: the creepy and frightening sounds of ghosts, or the silence in the frightening empty space. Fortunately, I don’t think we’ll have to make a decision because we’re likely to see a silent space, if any of us who aren’t billionaires go into space, at all.

NASA explains in a file Article on their website Most of space is still a vacuum where sound waves cannot travel, but some regions, such as galaxy clusters, have enough gas to allow sound waves to travel. So, if this black hole sounds (which, again, humans usually can’t hear because the sounds are actually 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times smaller than the “remix” sounds released by NASA), you’d probably be fine in Go to space and only hear the ominous silence of the emptiness of space!

×

Latest Have you seen this? Stories

Lizzie Merkley is a news producer for KSL.com. Prior to joining KSL in May 2021, she was the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Universe at Brigham Young University, where she graduated with a BA in Communication and Spanish.