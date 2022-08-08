Have North Korean fighters already arrived in Ukraine? Something is very wrong here

Russian defense policy expert Igor Korodchenko recently told Rossiya 1 that 100,000 North Korean volunteers will join the “fight against fascism” in Ukraine:

He talked about the fact that 100,000 North Korean citizens no doubt feel compelled to join the invasion of Ukraine out of a sense of duty, but Pyongyang is indeed preparing to send reinforcements to the Russians, but the combat value of the troops will be highly debatable:

Now several pro-Russian social media sites have shared one VideoIn it, soldiers of Asian origin wearing Russian uniforms are posing. The post was posted with the caption, “This is proof that the North Koreans have already arrived in Ukraine.”

However, there are two problems with the video:

The footage was taken in winter/early spring, and can be seen in the soldiers’ uniforms and background vegetation. The players do not speak Korean.

The video shows soldiers from Russia and the Republic of Tuva, which borders Mongolia, and is not North Korean.

Russian and pro-Russian commentators are probably attacking the North Korean topic because they are also trying to demoralize members of the Ukrainian armed forces. According to some opinions, the North Koreans will try to fight frantically at the behest of their leaders, but according to others, there is a good chance that a significant part of the staff will leave once they are stationed in Ukraine. .

