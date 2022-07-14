Has the ice broken on the Hungarian government’s Ukraine policy?

It is stuck in Ukraine grain Representatives of Russia and Ukraine discussed his safe removal in Istanbul, and the UN was also represented at the meeting – wrote Euronews.

After the consultation, the Secretary-General of the World Organization issued an optimistic statement.

“Today in Istanbul we saw an important step by Ukraine foods and in connection with the export of goods to the Black Sea. A ray of hope finally appeared during the global crisis. More technical solutions need to be developed to make progress, but the direction is clear. “All parties want to reach an agreement not only for Ukraine and Russia, but for the whole world,” Antonio Guterres said. UN General Secretary.

The talks will continue next week, and UN observers will also be in attendance. Ukraine is the world’s leading grain exporter, so the war there exacerbated the global food crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hungary’s agriculture minister travels to Kiev



István Nagy The Minister of Agriculture was the first Hungarian minister to visit the Ukrainian capital after the outbreak of war. He is the head of the ministry Your Facebook account “The world needs grain,” he said, leaving at dawn for the war-torn neighboring country to negotiate grain exports.

So far, only among members of the Hungarian government Peter Szijardo The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade visited Ukraine a few days after the outbreak of war, but he only came to the other side of the border, to the settlement of Chisab, where he consulted with the governor of Transcarpathia.