HARVESTELLA Quietus Dungeon Details, Lunamancer Function, Cooking Connections, and Conellu Dolls

HARVESTELLA

publisher Square Enix and developer current-carrying electrical wire They released new information and screenshots for life simulation Action RPG HarvestilaIntroducing Quietus Dungeon, colorsupervisor job, cooking Delivery, and Conellu Dolls.

■ Adventure: Quietus Dungeon

A dungeon you can only enter during Quietus, which you visit as the seasons change. The dungeon is entered from the inside through a rather strange well… Defeat the fearsome enemies that await you on each floor and press further into the depths of the dungeon.

Enter the deep dungeon from a well in a certain place…

■ Adventure: Jobs

Jobs have unique weapons and use special skills. By recruiting a character with a specific job, the hero that the player controls will also be able to use the same job.

Lunamancer

Job excels at massive magical attacks and weakens enemies. It can carry out attacks that take advantage of the massive mass of the planet.

■ daily life: cooking delivery

Residents of different cities you visit during your stay conspiracy You may be asked to cook a particular dish. By preparing the desired dish, you can earn a range of rewards including money and new recipes.

■ Collect Conellu . dolls

In a certain town, a dugout is quietly located away. It is said that the owner of this lair, Chief Conellu, will exchange any Conellu dolls you find and deliver them for some cool stuff.

Conellu Dolls roam in all kinds of places, around towns or in dungeons. Take them and claim your reward from President Cunillo!

Harvestila scheduled to go out to converts And the computer Across steam On November 4th around the world. A demo of the Switch is now available. Read more about the game over hereAnd the over hereAnd the over hereAnd the over hereAnd the over here.

