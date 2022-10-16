October 17, 2022

Harry Styles hit in the thigh with a clear bottle at the Chicago party: ‘Shake it off’

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Harry Stiles He took a clear bottle on the thigh at his last concert in Chicago but rocked it like a Taylor Swift song.

While performing at the United Center, the “As It Was” singer was speaking to his fans, as he routinely does throughout his concert, talking about the weather in the Windy City when what appeared to be a bottle in a bottle hit his very sensitive area.

The tweets of the incident went viral, as it has unfortunately become fashionable to target performers on stage at their shows – whether out of adoration or horror.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, and flinched before saying into the microphone, “Now that’s unfortunate.”

‘Don’t Worry Baby’ Stars Style Harry appears to be spitting on cosmopolitan Chris Pine in the viral video

A fan at a Harry Styles party threw what appeared to be a bottle at the singer, hitting him in the groin during the middle of his show in Chicago.
(Twitter / glambygab)

Back in August, fans at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour in New York City turned the former chicken nugget boy into a hit target, Throw food at him on stage.

Harry Styles wrapped up the Chicago portion of his tour on October 15. He had several shows in

(Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service)

Styles, 28, stayed on stage before moving his legs and telling the audience, “Okay, get rid of him.”

The heart’s core jumped up and down, seemingly trying to get rid of any pain.

See also  Palace publishes an invisible picture of the Queen smiling before the official funeral

It was on the patterns before He rescheduled one of his shows in Chicago After his crew fell ill with a mass illness.

Harry Styles will be giving a slew of shows in California before venturing into South America and Europe for his tour, "Love on tour."

(Matt Winkelmayer)

Musician, actor and boyfriend Olivia Wilde Now he has nearly a week layover before starting his fifteen-date tour in Englewood, California, before heading to South America and Europe.

Wilde and Styles stars in Wilde’s second film, Don’t Worry, Baby.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

