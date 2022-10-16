Harry Styles hit in the thigh with a clear bottle at the Chicago party: ‘Shake it off’

Harry Stiles He took a clear bottle on the thigh at his last concert in Chicago but rocked it like a Taylor Swift song.

While performing at the United Center, the “As It Was” singer was speaking to his fans, as he routinely does throughout his concert, talking about the weather in the Windy City when what appeared to be a bottle in a bottle hit his very sensitive area.

The tweets of the incident went viral, as it has unfortunately become fashionable to target performers on stage at their shows – whether out of adoration or horror.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, and flinched before saying into the microphone, “Now that’s unfortunate.”

‘Don’t Worry Baby’ Stars Style Harry appears to be spitting on cosmopolitan Chris Pine in the viral video

Back in August, fans at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour in New York City turned the former chicken nugget boy into a hit target, Throw food at him on stage.

Styles, 28, stayed on stage before moving his legs and telling the audience, “Okay, get rid of him.”

The heart’s core jumped up and down, seemingly trying to get rid of any pain.

It was on the patterns before He rescheduled one of his shows in Chicago After his crew fell ill with a mass illness.

Musician, actor and boyfriend Olivia Wilde Now he has nearly a week layover before starting his fifteen-date tour in Englewood, California, before heading to South America and Europe.

Wilde and Styles stars in Wilde’s second film, Don’t Worry, Baby.