Harry Styles and Chris Pine deny ‘spitting’ rumor sparked by viral video from Don’t Worry Darling premiere

representatives of do not worry my love Chris Pine says allegations that his co-star Harry Styles “spit” on him at the Venice Film Festival are “complete fabrication”.

On Monday, September 5, a brief but puzzling interaction between the couple at the Venice Film Festival went viral on social media.

Styles and Payne were at the Venice Show do not worry my love With co-stars including lead actress Florence Beau and director Olivia Wilde as the moment was captured on video.

In the clip, posted by Twitter user JZMaclin, Styles allegedly “looks like he’s spitting” on Pine as he takes his assigned seat next to the actor, who then looks at his lap and stops clapping.

By Tuesday, September 6, the clip had received more than 5.5 million views, with many fans claiming that Styles “definitely did” spit on his co-actor.

Other viewers rejected the “spitting” claim and said the duo was likely joking.

Pine’s representative has now issued a statement to People,Comment: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of a bizarre internet illusion that is clearly deceptive and allows for foolish speculation.”

They added, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create a drama that simply doesn’t exist.”

A source close to Styles also said independent That the alleged incident is “incorrect”.

The speculation surrounding the clip was likely fueled by the controversy that has flooded the press do not worry my love , Including controversy over the character of actor Shia LaBeouf leaving the project, to be later replaced by Styles.

Before the movie was released, Wilde claimed She fired LaBeouf, initially cast opposite Pogue, in 2020 in order to create a “safe and reliable environment” on set.saying that his acting process was “not conducive to the spirit” she demands in her productions.

However, LaBeouf, who is currently awaiting trial after being sued for “relentless abuse” by his ex-partner, British musician FKA, has denied being fired. sent diverse A video he claimed to have received from Wilde, which He shows her asking him not to leave the project.

Shortly after the Venice Film Festival press conference do not worry my loveAlex Reitman asserted that he “just tried to ask Olivia Wilde a question about Shia LaBeouf” at the conference but “the festival wouldn’t let me”.

Apparently the festival organizers indicated that Ritman’s question has already been “answered” as part of the Wilde’s comments on the alleged feud with PughWho missed the press conference.

news that Pugh will not attend the session came in the middle Reports of a feud between her and Wilde That has been going on since earlier this year.

The Midsmar The actress, 26, walked the red carpet at the movie’s premiere, where she was said to be.

you can read independentreview do not worry my love over here.

This story was updated on Tuesday, September 6, to include the response from a Pine representative and a source close to Styles.