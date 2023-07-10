Harry Kane is expected to return to Tottenham training as scheduled

Harry Kane is expected to return to training at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday as scheduled.

Tottenham begin their pre-season this week with Kane set to travel to Perth, Australia, with the rest of the squad on Friday.

Bayern Munich received a €70m plus-adds transfer offer for the England captain that was rejected last month and are still interested in signing him this summer.

Two years ago, when he was the subject of interest from Manchester City, Kane failed to return for pre-season only for a move that didn’t materialize.

Bayern Munich made it their first target with coach Thomas Tuchel after they had already discussed a possible move with him.

Kane, 29, has a year left on his existing north London contract with the club still hoping to persuade him to extend.

New boss Ange Postecoglou, appointed last month, plans to hold talks with Kane upon his return.

“He is one of the best players in the world,” he said on Monday. “I want him here and I want to make this club a success. I’m sure he wants it too.

“It’s not going to be a conversation where we come out with some kind of understanding. I just want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football team a success and then we’ll go out there on the training ground and make it happen.”

Tottenham will face Premier League rivals West Ham in Perth next week before matches with Leicester City and Roma in Bangkok and Singapore respectively.

Their 2023-24 campaign kicks off at Brentford on Sunday, August 13th.

Mark Carey analysis

Comparing each player’s goals without penalties to their expected goals without penalties (xG), Kane has done more than any other player this season – converting more than eight goals above expectations based on the quality of chances he found himself in.

Despite Spurs’ struggles, Kane had a great season, passing Jimmy Greaves to become Spurs’ top scorer and become England’s top scorer in March.

Most recently, he became the first player to score in 25 different matches in a single season’s 38 games – a record that was extended to 26 on the final day – an impressive level of consistency.

Were it not for a certain Norwegian powerhouse, Kane’s 30 goals this season would have been enough to win him the Premier League Golden Boot in each of the past four seasons.

(Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC / Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)