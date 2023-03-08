March 8, 2023

Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, has been christened

(CNN) daughter duke and duchess sussex, lilibetHe was baptized, a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was baptized on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Rev. John Taylor.”

People magazine reported Lilibet’s parents invited King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales to the event but did not attend.

This announcement marks the first time that the princess title has been used publicly on Lilibet. She is entitled to it under the usual protocol as the male grandson of the King.

When Lilibet was born in June 2021, her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was still on the throne. Only when her grandfather Charles became king did she have the right to be known as a princess.

Although the Buckingham Palace website does not currently reflect this, a source told CNN the website will be updated in due course.

Correction: Updated the headline for this story, which originally stated that the christening took place in Los Angeles. A Sussex family spokesperson confirmed the christening was performed by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, but did not say a location.

