New trailer for Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Gala in New York on Tuesday night (December 6).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled on a private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in town on the Monday ahead of the event.

They were honored at the Manhattan ceremony alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work to “protect and promote equality, justice, and human rights.”

Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look in a custom white Nicolas Ghesquière dress for Louis Vuitton.

according to United States FujoEh, this is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.

The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first installment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry and Megan will be released, with the first three episodes being released on Thursday, December 8th. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday, December 15th.

