Harry and Meghan – Latest News: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope Award ahead of Netflix series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Gala in New York on Tuesday night (December 6).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled on a private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in town on the Monday ahead of the event.
They were honored at the Manhattan ceremony alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work to “protect and promote equality, justice, and human rights.”
Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look in a custom white Nicolas Ghesquière dress for Louis Vuitton.
according to United States FujoEh, this is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.
The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first installment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry and Megan will be released, with the first three episodes being released on Thursday, December 8th. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday, December 15th.
Harry and Meghan accept the Ripple of Hope award for their racial justice work
Prince Harry and Meghan received the Rebel of Hope Award at a ceremony hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy human rights organization on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).
The honor honors exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment, and the couple has been honored for their work in the field of racial justice and mental health.
During the ceremony, the pair announced a new collaboration between their foundation, The Archewell Foundation, and RFKHR – The Archewell Foundation Prize for Gender Equality in Student Films.
Kit NgDecember 7, 2022 06:58
Prince Harry praised Meghan’s protection under the umbrella at the New York Awards
Prince Harry has been praised for protecting Meghan under an umbrella on a rainy day in New York City.
On Tuesday night (December 6), as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got out of their black SUV to attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award ceremony, Harry got out of the car first to help his wife.
In a clip that went viral on Twitter, Harry can be seen protecting Meghan by making sure the umbrella was over her head as she entered the venue.
Peony heroineDecember 7, 2022 06:30
Meghan wears Princess Diana’s Freedom Ring during the New York Awards
Meghan Markle wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.
Peony heroineDecember 7, 2022 06:00
Megan, who previously starred in suit, He also noted that it was “interesting” to work on the documentary because Prince Harry had “never worked in this industry before”.
“It’s interesting. My husband had never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own perspectives. It’s been really fun,” she said. she said to the outlet.
You can find all the details about the production of the documentary below.
Chelsea RachelDecember 7, 2022 05:31
To share their side, the duke and duchess worked with director Lise Garbus.
Meghan Markle previously said about the collaboration diverse that “it’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story”.
“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve admired for a long time — even if it means maybe it’s not like we’re going to tell them. But that’s not why we’re told that,” Megan said. Our story is someone else’s, and that means it will pass through their lens.”
Chelsea RachelDecember 7, 2022 04:31
Although some have criticized the couple’s decision to share their story in such a public way, others have revealed that they are looking forward to hearing more from the Duke and Duchess.
“Everyone has the right to tell their story and set the record straight. So I can’t wait to see Meghan and Harry do the same,” one tweeted.
Another said: “I can’t wait to support Harry and Meghan. I will be cheering and watching!”
Chelsea RachelDecember 7, 2022 03:31
The use of the images and clips was intended to highlight the couple’s points regarding their time as a member of the royal family, with Prince Harry claiming in the trailer that Meghan fell into a “feeding frenzy”.
“There is a family hierarchy,” he says in the trailer, which was released on December 5, before adding, “You know, there’s the leaking, but there’s also the infusing of stories.
“The pain and suffering of the married women in this institution, fuels this madness.”
Below you can find the full trailer for an upcoming docuseries.
Chelsea RachelDecember 7, 2022 02:31
Meghan wears an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress
according to vogue magazine, Meghan Markle chose a custom white one-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it’s the first time Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.
Graeme MasseyDecember 7, 2022 02:01
Alec Baldwin praises Harry and Meghan for handling press focus
“I’m kind of shocked that they come here and do this,” the actor said on the Ripple of Hope ripple of Hope blue carpet.
“To deal with difficult circumstances in journalism without much difficulty. There will always be some difficulties.”
Baldwin joked that he might become their “chauffeur” and praised them for “choosing a different path”.
“They’re new to the states. They haven’t been here in a long time. I think it’s great that they agreed to support this cause that we’ve supported for years.”
Graeme MasseyDecember 7, 2022 01:44
The trailer also included a shot of Meghan and Harry shot from above during their visit to Archbishop Tutu’s home in Cape Town.
However, after the trailer was released, Robert Jobson, royal editor of the Evening Standard, claimed that the photo was not taken without the couple’s consent.
He wrote on Twitter: “This image used by Netflix, Harry and Meghan to indicate the interference of the press is a complete farce.”
Chelsea RachelDecember 7, 2022 01:31
