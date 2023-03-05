Harry and Meghan assess the response to the coronation invitation

Written by Sean Coughlan

Royal reporter

44 minutes ago

A statement issued by the couple indicated that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

They say they received an email about the coronation, on May 6, but have not confirmed if they plan to attend.

It is understood that some potential guests are asked to memorize the date before the formal invitations that will be sent out later.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the invitations.

There has been speculation about whether the US-based couple will be invited, and whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen.

A statement from Prince Harry and Megan stated that they had been contacted about the coronation.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm that the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

“The immediate decision as to whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place, can accommodate about 2,200 guests. Many public figures, politicians and international dignitaries, as well as the King’s family and friends, are expected to attend.

Formal printed invitations are expected to be sent out soon, but it is believed that some groups of guests are contacted in advance, advising them to save the date.

The focus on whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation comes after revelations in his memoirs of tensions with his family.

If Prince Harry returns for the coronation, it is unknown what role he might play, as he is no longer a “working royal”.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan were not part of the appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. These traditional appearances by fans will also be part of the coronation festivities.