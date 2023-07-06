July 6, 2023

Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O’Brien for Star Wars Snafu

Ford points to a podcast

Harrison Ford takes no nonsense.
star Wars He is Just one of those things Everyone knows. Whether you love it, hate it, or just don’t care about it, you’re sure to be aware of it. You know Darth Vader, You know the lightsaber-You know the music of John Williams. So, when talking to Conan O’Brien, one of the other people everyone knows, Harrison Ford, I can not believe his eyes.

James Mangold on his movie Future Star Wars | io9 interview

As you can see in the clip below, Ford hilariously chides the comedian, podcast host, and former Late Night host for having the words “Han Solo” in his interview notes. As if he needed to be reminded that Ford, one of our most beloved and popular actors, played one of the most beloved and recognizable characters in the series. star Wars. This is the segment notated until 4:33 where it begins.

Conan asks if Harrison Ford remembers him | Conan O’Brien needs a friend

Ford was on the podcast to promote the course Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is now in theaters. And although the movie did not live up to expectations in terms of the box office, its promotion gave us Harrison Ford’s amazing moment after The amazing Harrison Ford For a moment, we are forever grateful for that.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvelAnd star WarsAnd Star Trek Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on film and on TVand everything you need to know about the future doctor who.

