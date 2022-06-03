Harini Logan has been declared the winner of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling B race in a historic spell, after several rounds that left the spellers tied. This was the fourth time she had competed with bees.

“Honestly, very surreal,” she said of her win, calling it a “dream.”

In the final rounds, 12-year-old Vikram Raju and 14-year-old Logan both misspelled the first words in a row — tripped by “senegyxity,” which means “the Salishan people of the Columbian River Valley in Washington and British Columbia” and “Powys,” Welsh geographical name, respectively.

History in the making # spell 231 Harini Logan ends her amazing career as a finalist in her fourth bee. She compares her flight to a tie. With each Bumblebee’s disappointing ending, the tighter and tighter tension was pushing it to an amazing ending. #spelling bee pic.twitter.com/qo0AXVGRtp – Scripps National Satire Bee (ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

But Raju, a seventh grader from Denver, was tripped up in the next round by “Cole” — allowing Logan, who hails from San Antonio, Texas, to spell “Sereh” correctly. But she was then tripped by the “drimys,” meaning the two headed to the next round.

Raju then missed the song “Otukian”, giving Logan a chance with “myricetin”. But she missed it again. And all of them missed the following word: ragu, “pyrrolidone”; Logan, “Skylarian”.

12-year-old Vikram Raju of Denver, Colorado, reacts after spelling a word correctly during Scripps National Spelling Bee at Gaylord National Harbor Resort on June 1, 2022 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. 234 spellers are competing in their first fully personalized bee since 2019. Drew Angerer / Getty Images



The rulers then decided that the two would face a spell, a first in the history of bees. Each contestant had 90 seconds to spell as many words as possible. Raju finished the round with 15 emphatic words correctly – but Logan outscored him by 22.

But Raju has told host Livar Burton that he will be back next year. A three-time competitor in 2022, he will be eligible again.

According to bee regulators, bees started this year with more than 11 million students in the school, local and regional bees.

last year’s winner, Zila avant-garde, was the first African American winner in bee history. was the event Canceled in 2020This is the first time since World War II.